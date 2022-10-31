Central Western Daily

Orange City Council preview: Huge Christmas tree, private helipad, and historic landmark

William Davis
By William Davis
October 31 2022 - 5:30pm
This week at council: Colossal Christmas tree for CBD, private helipad plans, and recognition for historic landmark

Plans to install an enormous new artificial Christmas tree in the CBD, construction of a private helipad, and recognition for a historic Orange landmark are just some of the matters set to come up at Tuesday night's council meeting.

