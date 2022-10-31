This week at council: Colossal Christmas tree for CBD, private helipad plans, and recognition for historic landmark

Plans to install an enormous new artificial Christmas tree in the CBD, construction of a private helipad, and recognition for a historic Orange landmark are just some of the matters set to come up at Tuesday night's council meeting.
Updates on ongoing projects including the Lords Place revamp, several significant development applications, a quarterly budget review, small grant applications, and a handful of intriguing disclosures are also on the agenda.
The Central Western Daily trawled through all 969 pages of pre-meeting papers to identify the relevant issues, information, and developments. The following is a brief overview of the upcoming forum, with deep-dive stories to follow in the coming days.
Staff have allocated a whopping $40,000 to purchase a six-metre artificial Christmas tree. It is set to be installed in late November or early December, and a lighting ceremony will take place during the Carols by Candlelight event.
Four development applications have been lodged for councillor approval at the meeting - include a request to build a private helipad at a residential property near Huntley, to the south of Orange.
The project is estimated to cost $20,000, and would allow the owner to fly their Robinson R44 Raven helicopter to and from home. Several stringent take-off and landing conditions are proposed to limit impact on neighbours.
The following grant applications will go to a vote: $4000 'in-kind' support for Newcrest's Cadia mine open day, $1000 for the Anglicare Christmas party, and $500 for the annual Canobolas Rural and Technology high presentation night.
The total work expenses claimed by each councillor so far in 2022 were made public in the pre-meeting papers as part of mandatory disclosure requirements, as were four non-descript "code of conduct" complaints lodged against councillors or the CEO since January.
Progress updates for the following ongoing works were also published: The Lords Place revamp, rain-affected road maintenance works, footpath reconstructions on and around Byng Street, new traffic facilities, and water services.
Councillors will vote on a proposal to recognise the Pumphouse at Lake Canobolas with a "Heritage Marker" reflecting its significance to Australian engineering history. If approved, a ceremony will take place on November 14.
A quarterly review of council's budget is included in the papers, showing several million dollars in grant funding has been secured. Favourable variations totalling $815,503 were identified in the review, improving the "projected overall deficit and cost to council by $65,286."
