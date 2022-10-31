Orange Water Dragons turned in a performance open teams would be envious of in the Orange Water Polo second round.
Playing last Thursday, the intermediate side scored a decisive 16-0 victory over KWS Bluebottles.
Isabelle Perkins showed she can handle the step up from the junior division by leading the charge with six goals for the Orange Water Dragons. Xanthe Locke was there every step of the way, showing off her all-round skill with five goals of her own. AJ Logan kept a clean sheet in goals with some strong saves.
KWS Mantas had a good night with a 9-4 win over KWS Nessies, following a 3-all draw with KWS Killerwhales.
Tim Lowther was consistent for Mantas, scoring two goals in each game for Mantas.
In the junior division, Hamish Searle bagged three goals for KWS Kraken in their 9-3 win over KWS Hydra, while Brooke Vaughan scored a hat-trick for Orange Water Dragons in their 6-2 victory against Orange Lear Jets.
In the open division, the match of the night was a 7-all draw fought out between Goal Diggers and Jet Turtles.
Scores were locked at 3-all at the main break and Jet Turtles took a 6-5 lead in the final period.
They were able to hold their one-goal lead until the final seconds when Goal Diggers' new recruit Alicia Smith kept a level head to get one past the keeper and tie the scores just before the final siren sounded.
The other opens matches were more decisive with Jet Cobras cruising past KWS Kingfish 15-2, KWS Barracudas toppling Platypus Silver 8-3, Platypus Gold accounting for Marco 7-2 and Flounders scoring a dominant 13-5 win over KWS Krill.
