A woman told police she smoked cannabis every night to help her sleep, after the drug was detected in her system at a traffic stop.
Amy Trow, 30, of Leura Road, was not present in Orange Local Court on Thursday when her charge was brought up.
Magistrate David Day found her guilty based off the information presented to the court, which he described as a "summary of the evidence that would be given against her" if the case went to a hearing.
According to the information submitted by police, Trow was stopped near Adina Crescent at 1.55pm on April 27, for a random breath test.
She passed a breath test for alcohol but tested positive to cannabis.
Trow was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for further testing, which also returned a positive result.
"I have it every night to help me sleep," she said when questioned by the police.
The offence was deemed to be a second offence because Trow was previously disqualified from driving on February 15, 2022.
Mr Day gave her an additional disqualification on Thursday for six months. He also fined her $660.
"She's got an appalling driving record, her record is such that she gets no leniency," Mr Day said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.