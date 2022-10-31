Central Western Daily
Court

Amy Trow fined and disqualified after failing road side drug test in Orange

By Court Reporter
Updated October 31 2022 - 10:08am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The magistrate said the woman had an 'appalling' driving record. File picture

A woman told police she smoked cannabis every night to help her sleep, after the drug was detected in her system at a traffic stop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.