Orange says goodbye to former SES commander Kim Stevens

The heavens opened up and there was hardly a dry eye in Wesley Uniting Church either for the memorial service of former Orange City Unit commander Kim Stevens.
Mr Stevens died on October 24, aged 70, after a long battle with motor neuron disease.
The traditional black garb was broken up by scatterings of bright orange as fellow SES volunteers gathered to pay tribute to the much-loved figure. NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York was also in attendance.
Mr Stevens joined the SES at the age of just 16 and served as the commander of the Orange City Unit from 1999 to 2019.
Reflecting that legacy were the number and lengths of eulogies delivered from a wide range of people.
Craig Ronan spoke of his legendary years of service in the SES followed by Rob Hines and Des Jones from NSW Health who shared their decade worth of memories of Mr Stevens.
Following a slideshow of his life in pictures, son Rob and daughter-in-law Rachael delivered moving eulogies, with the former simply describing his dad as "his best mate."
The Orange community was well aware of Mr Steven's presence as an SES commander but his love of all things radio was also fondly remembered during the service.
In fact, despite his 54 years of service to the organisation, no one who knew him ever doubted where his priorities lay.
"Let's today celebrate the wonderful life that Kim enjoyed and remember and learn from his legacy," Mr Ronan said.
"Rotary has a saying, service above self. Well Kim put his SES service above everything sometimes but never his family."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
