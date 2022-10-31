Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Watch

Orange says goodbye to former SES commander Kim Stevens

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
October 31 2022 - 6:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The heavens opened up and there was hardly a dry eye in Wesley Uniting Church either for the memorial service of former Orange City Unit commander Kim Stevens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.