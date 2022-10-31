Emergency Services personnel are working to free a person trapped in a car with suspected head injuries on the Cargo Road, closing a section of the road.
Multiple NSW Ambulance paramedics, NSW Police and NSW Fire and Rescue have been called to the scene on the Cargo Road, believed to be near the Brinsley Park Road intersection almost 25 kilometres out of Orange, after 2pm.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said one person, the only occupant of the vehicle, was trapped after a tree had fallen on top of the car.
She said the person had suspected head injuries, and NSW Ambulance paramedics were working to further examine the patient at 2.45pm.
Cabonne Shire Council has confirmed the Cargo Road is closed near Edinboro Lane, with a diversion in place via Bowen Park Road and Davys Plains Road.
NSW Police have been contacted for comment.
