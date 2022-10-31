Central Western Daily
Driver trapped on Cargo Road: NSW Ambulance crews on scene with one person trapped in car

Updated October 31 2022 - 4:30am, first published 4:00am
NSW Ambulance officers are on the scene of an accident on the Cargo Road. File picture.

Emergency Services personnel are working to free a person trapped in a car with suspected head injuries on the Cargo Road, closing a section of the road.

