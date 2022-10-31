Kerrie Ford is selling her popular business Sweet Treats Connection after operating for seven years.
She said customers travel from Dubbo and Bathurst to the Orange Farmers Markets to buy her products and she also takes bespoke orders for individuals and businesses.
"It started it from scratch with Cooking Ability and then I decided to start Sweet Treats," she said.
"It's been an amazing journey, with highs and lows like everything and I've just learnt so much and been humbled by all the opportunities I've had and still having.
"I've had amazing feedback for my customers and clients, I have and I was really taken aback they were really happy for the new owner to come and keep working with them business wise."
Ms Ford said her high tea boxes are particularly popular and her raspberry jelly cheesecake is a huge seller along with her custard cream melting moments.
"I've decided that it's time for a new owner to take on all the amazing potential growth that identified as part of a roadmap for the business," she said.
"It's a home-based business and I'm selling all the equipment and supplies the person needs, it's sort of a real package, an extensive road map, all my recipes, it's in incredible detail so the next person can take the business from this point onwards.
"I used to sell to businesses and cafes wholesale and now I predominantly make bespoke orders for like weddings, people contact me all the time for all sorts of custom orders
"I also go out selling, I've got a circuit in Orange for my high tea sweet boxes, customers go and get their credit card when they see me. It's really lovely and they're wanting to continue with the next person."
Ms Ford is currently looking for expressions of interest and has already had a few people inquire including one out of the region.
"It would really be nice if it was based in Orange because I'm set up here but I guess I'll see what happens.," she said.
For more information phone Ms Ford on 0420 910 757.
A 23-year-old with a wide range of business and government experience has launched her own corporate consultancy to help organisations in the region and further afield with a vast range of services.
Wiradjuri woman Alivya Powell started Wambinya Enterprise, which is now up and running although the website and social media are still being finalised.
"Wambinya in Wiradjuri stands for support so we focus on a range of support opportunities and our main focus is providing business event and promotion management, that's where it ties in to being corporate consultants," she said.
"Wambinya Enterprise is an Aboriginal owned company working in unity servicing the Central West to provide business and community representatives a with reliable outsource and a connection to other services or opportunities.
Our goal is to fill the service gaps within our community.- Alivya Powell
"We do a range of services, it can range from community consultation, market or data analysis and we offer grant writing or tender submission.
"For people that need or are trying to do work with government we come in and help with our knowledge, then obviously the service connection.
"If a service is looking for something we don't do or just need help finding it, we'll do the hard work so being that outsource that reliable resource that people can go to and they know that if they need that extra hand I'll do it.
Ms Powell said they can also help facilitate or host events such as being an MC or running a workshop or organising an event, she also does tutoring or mentoring, graphic design, social media management and podcast creation.
"The name suits us very well because there's no limit to our service," she said.
"I've got a client that I'm actually managing their business for them, so kind of getting them from the ground up."
Her clients include some around Orange but reaches all the way to the top of North Queensland, the Central Coast and spread across NSW.
"Our goal is to fill the service gaps within our community," she said.
Ms Powell has previously worked for ANZ Bank and it's Way Ahead Program for Aboriginal people, which was a mentor program for traineeships and apprenticeships, and for Girls Academy, which was an Aboriginal organisation for year 7 to 12.
"I've worked for the Department of Planning Industry and Environment," she said.
"For the past three years I've worked in the public service and in there I've had many different roles that include recruitment, regional development so looking at infrastructure, regional community, the gaps that are required to be filled, that was with the Department of Regional NSW.
"Then I went back to the DPIE to go into the programs office for the regional water strategy and I was looking at community engagement and it was a very full-on role but I ended up leaving the department as a Senior Stakeholder Engagement Officer, which was an achievement for someone, especially of my age."
For more information about the business visit the Wambinya website, social media page or email projects@wambinyaenterprise.com or phone 0401 392 533.
The VERTO service provider has relocated to a new premises in the Orange CBD.
The organisation provides a range of services from the Orange office including: apprenticeship, disability, training, Indigenous, ParentsNext, tenancy and financial counselling services.
VERTO CEO Ron Maxwell said the new premises at suite 1, 233/235 Lords Place will be easier for its clients to access.
"We're excited to move to a more central and easier to access location in Lords Place so the Orange community has more convenient access to a range of employment, training, apprenticeship and community services," Mr Maxwell said.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
