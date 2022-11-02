Only 46 spots went up for grabs to feature in this year's biggest annual variety show and students from Orange High School officially claimed six of them.
Patrick Cooper, Eloise Harrison, Eloise Middleton, Brianna Priest, Millie Priest and Isabella Webster are the successful talents who will perform as featured artists in the 2022 Schools Spectacular 'Creating the Magic' event.
With rehearsals already underway, they'll perform in Sydney at Qudos Bank Arena in four shows over November 25 and 26.
In the meantime, we want to put their performer biographies in the spotlight; and considering all six wrote "the Central Western Daily" to the gig's publicist as their best known local newspaper - we're feeling pretty chuffed about this special edition.
Performing in the ballet dance ensemble, 17-year-old Patrick Cooper has been dancing since the age of six and is feeling "extremely excited" about the recent announcement.
Moving to Orange from Canberra at age eight, Patrick now dances three days outside of school each week and has successfully completed multiple ballet exams with the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD), across levels from pre-primary to advanced one.
He danced in the 2017 and 2018 Schools Spectacular shows in the regional public schools category, in both the solo and group sections.
One of The Little Mermaid production's featured dancers with Orange Theatre Company back in 2018, Patrick also has an interest in soccer outside of the dancing world.
Performing in contemporary, hip-hop and musical theatre ensembles is 14-year-old Eloise Harrison, who has been dancing since the age of five and says she's excited and grateful for the selection.
"I've always wanted to be a featured dancer since watching my first Schools Spectacular," she said.
With two shows under under her belt from primary school, Eloise does all genres of dance in her own and the above age group with Orange's Dance HQ, as well as extra hip-hop classes with Doves & Dimes during the week.
Attending regular dance workshops in Sydney, she also performed with Orange Theatre Company in this year's Alice in Wonderland production and has a love for acrobatics and tumbling.
Outside of her dancing, Eloise has played touch football at an area representative level and is a peer support leader at OHS.
Also performing in the ballet dance ensemble, 17-year-old Eloise Middleton is looking forward to the post-pandemic return of Schools Spectacular, having performed in the shows in both 2018 and 2019.
Dancing since the age of four, the OHS vice captain says she started solo dance when she was seven and has won local and regional scholarships at a range of eisteddfods since.
"I have always loved dancing and performing, it brings me so much joy," Miss Middleton said.
"I hope to inspire other younger dancers to take every opportunity and make the most of dancing, as it is something really special."
Having always felt passionate about the arts and her sporting outside of weekly dance practice, Eloise works casual shifts during her weekends.
With her sights set on a future in musical theatre or commercial dance, 15-year-old Brianna Priest says this year's 'Create the Magic' theme to means to bring it out from within.
Dancing since the age of two, Brianna appeared in Spectacular's 2019 segment of the Wizard of Oz and is excited to perform in the NSW State Dance Ensemble this year in such a large venue.
"I love performing with others who have a passion for dance," Miss Priest said, "and I'm looking forward to the friends that I will make and the ability to learn from others around me."
Trained in the genres of ballet, jazz, tap, modern/lyrical, contemporary and hip-hop, she's already accrued a lengthy list of dance achievements at both regional and state levels.
A featured dancer in Orange Theatre Company's Alice in Wonderland in 2022 and Beauty and the Beast in 2019, Brianna dances locally with NewGeneration Dance Studio and Doves & Dimes.
Outside of attending dance workshops in Sydney, Brianna's also been taking singing lessons for the past four-years and also has a state netball title under her belt.
She's "thrilled" to have the experience again, with 15-year-old Milly Priest saying for her the magic is all about the performers bringing the stage to life.
"There's lights, costumes, hair and makeup, but the real magic of the show comes from the love and passion of these performers and the magic they create."
With two Schools Spectacular shows already in the bank from primary school, Milly enrolled with Colour City Dance at the age of four and has been there ever since.
She's completed the Australian Ballet School Intensive Training Program (ITP) as a student and finds her inspiration stems from the people in the world of dance around her, locally and more.
Outside of dance, Milly has played hockey in the region's Astley Cup and with the opens girls' hockey team.
The emerging school captain of OHS for 2023, although 17-year-old Isabella Webster has danced in the show's regional sections since primary school, being a featured dancer in Schools Spectacular has been a "huge goal" of hers.
"[The show] creates a magical atmosphere with the talent of thousands of NSW school kids and it really is an experience you remember for the rest of your life," she said.
Securing a spot in this year's contemporary and musical theatre ensembles, Isabella has been with Colour City Dancing since the age of four and finds herself at the studio most days.
She ranked third overall at a regional level at the Showcase National Dance Championships in 2017, and then performed in the same competition in 2019 on the Carnival Spirit Cruise Line.
Isabella does Pilates to assist with her training and while she used to be more of a swimmer, says she still enjoys the sport for fun and fitness.
For more information on the November shows, head to the Schools Spectacular website. For tickets, head to the Ticketek website or phone 13 28 49.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.