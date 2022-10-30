Central Western Daily
St George Illawarra Dragons confirm NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg coaches for 2023

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 30 2022 - 9:46am, first published 4:57am
Bronx Goodwin (left) playing for Orange CYMS in 2017. Picture by Phil Blatch

St George Illawarra have locked in two key coaching appointments for next season, with Bronx Goodwin taking over the club's NSW Cup side and Aaron Hertsch taking over the Jersey Flegg team after two years coaching the Dragons U-16 Andrew Johns Cup side.

