St George Illawarra have locked in two key coaching appointments for next season, with Bronx Goodwin taking over the club's NSW Cup side and Aaron Hertsch taking over the Jersey Flegg team after two years coaching the Dragons U-16 Andrew Johns Cup side.
Both Goodwin and Hertsch are Illawarra locals. The former was a Dragons player in the 2011-12 season and also made appearances for Orange CYMS in 2017. He said was eager to work with some of the region's junior stars.
"A lot of those kids came through my area so I know them all quite well."
Hertsch began his coaching career in 2017 with Illawarra's Western Suburbs junior reserve grade before moving into first grade in 2018.
He was the Illawarra South Coast Dragons Andrew Johns Cup coach between 2021-22. He has lived in the Illawarra for 19 years and played over 200 games of Western Suburbs.
"My expectations are high and I'm just excited to get started," he said.
"I want to work pretty closely with the assistant coaches of the NRL side and help to implement the Dragons systems through all the grades."
The announcement comes after the Dragons announced Ben Woolf and Ryan Carr would be Anthony Griffin's NRL assistants for next season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.