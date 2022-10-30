If the saying is true that 'home is where the heart is', then this former-convent is offering that wholesome embrace in abundance.
Hundreds of hands continue to merge in a unique project to transform the Old Molong Convent, with worker bee groups preparing for a huge Sunday.
Anticipating its official launch on November 6, the new-look house will soon be known as "home" to two displaced Ukrainian families; a combination of nine adults and children.
An engineer and seamstress from the city of Dnipro, Oleksandr and Vika will move in to the house with their two young children; Dennis aged four and Dima, two-years-old.
Vika's eldest daughter, 23-year-old Nastya, remains working as a psychologist in a Ukrainian-based military hospital.
Another couple to soon call Molong home, a music teacher and chef from the city of Zaporizhzhia, Anna and Diima also anticipate the move.
They will reside there with their four-year-old son, Stephan and Anna's 18-year-old niece, Yuliia, along with the their grandmother, Iryna; who only very recently arrived from Ukraine with young Stephan.
Both he and Dennis will attend Kindergarten at St Joseph's Primary School Molong in 2023.
Each of these families' cities have felt the full brunt of Russian forces, with reports that Zaporizhzhia was annexed as of September 30.
Dnipro continues to be the hub for humanitarian aid, with relentless attacks as ongoing.
The building was originally a nunnery, or convent, for the Sisters of St Joseph from its 1937 birth up until 2017.
Unoccupied for the past five-years, and after its 80-years of housing the Sisters, the convent was in need of much maintenance and repairs.
Following news of displaced families arriving from war-torn Ukraine to the Central West, a member of the local parish, Lawrence O'Toole pitched an idea.
To transform the nunnery into a new-and-improved home for the asylum seekers.
Under the proviso that a whack of to-do's were checked off the list, dozens of people across the region then started pulling together.
Collectively, the group that's coined "Team Ukraine" has tallied hundreds of hours between its crew.
Parish-based members, local volunteers, schools, businesses, organisations, tradespeople and community groups have been active in completing the project.
Freshly painted walls, newly-installed carpet, appliances and furnishings galore, assembled play equipment, and garden beds coming to life - all now a reality.
These are still only some items on a long list of great feats achieved by "Team Ukraine" over the months since August, actions all borne of elbow grease, ceaseless organising and a fierce determination in the small Central West village.
Known as "Pip" by the crew, Millthorpe's Philipa Waters has been instrumental in raising funds for renovations.
Start getting your 'Sunday best' ready, with a touch of blue and yellow.- Team Ukraine's Pip Waters on November 6 opening day
This has been alongside trusty ally representing the families, Sydney-based Ukrainian woman, Olha Lyeskakova, where the duo have worked via distance to connect people while sourcing housing solutions for families.
Mrs Waters, who has also taken Ukrainian families into her own home, said the gofundme page is now up to $20,050 in donations.
Catholic Parish Priest of Orange and Molong, Father Greg Bellamy said this drive and resolve has been making "a real difference for real people in need".
He talked about how the project has stirred a renewed sense of perspective and purpose for many locals, with pandemic and lockdown days having left it difficult for people to "find their energy" again.
"This project has really galvanised people and helped us remember how privileged we are to live in a safe country," Fr Bellamy said.
Boasting of boundless plains to share with those who have come across the seas, Fr Bellamy said the people involved across the Central West have been transforming Australia's national anthem into a sentiment that is "real and practical".
He also said the founder of Sisters, St Mary MacKillop and Australia's first saint, would be happy to see the building being used to help those in need.
I hope we have made a positive difference for them. I know that they have been a blessing for us.- Catholic Parish Priest of Orange and Molong, Father Greg Bellamy
"We have made sure that a portrait of [her] will continue to hang in the main hall of the Old Convent as a reminder of the building's history and our responsibility to be a community that welcomes and cares for others," he said, "not just through words, but through practical action."
With the ongoing war in Ukraine a series of tragic events to this day, Fr Bellamy urged for the country's continued support of its displaced families.
On behalf of the parish, he said the local Catholic community is "so grateful" to those who have played a role in what is now a team of people by the hundreds.
"We have seen terrible footage on [television], but it has become very real for us as we support our local Ukrainian friends who are worried about family members at home, living in towns that are being bombed," he said.
"We look forward to our first two Ukrainian families moving into their new home on Sunday [and] I hope we have made a positive difference for them; I know that they have been a blessing for us."
Shopfronts in Molong will soon be displaying handmade Ukrainian flags to mark opening week, which have been sewn by "local legend", Glenda White.
On Sunday, November 6, a welcome mass will be held at 10am in Saint Lawrence O'Toole's Church in Molong at 44 Riddell Street, which neighbours the Old Convent site.
An official ceremony will then take place on the Convent lawn at 11:15am, where a First Nations Welcome Ceremony and Acknowledgement of Country will be lead by Ricky-Ah-See.
This will followed by singing both Australian and Ukrainian national anthems.
Ukrainian Embassy's Chargé d`Affaires to the Commonwealth of Australia, Volodymyr Shalkivskyi is the event's special guest speaker to represent the Ukrainian officials.
Cutting of ribbon and handing-over-of-keys will then take place, followed by the program's fun "The Open House Inspection and Judging of the Block", with rooms that were designated to local groups and schools for final touches.
Vintage lawn games will be held, where CWA will provide tea and scones with chef Dima's barbecue lunch, and entertainment will jazz the grounds up with community musicians delivering a "Brass on the Grass" special.
The Volodin and Kovalenko families will then formally move into their new Molong home at the close of the event.
Dress attire is smart casual, with yellow and blue clothing to show support for Ukraine. For more information on the event, contact Pip Waters via email at p.waters@catholic.bth.edu.au
