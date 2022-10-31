You won't catch Phil Henderson dressing up for Halloween but don't call him a non-believer.
The Orange resident is a paranormal investigator in his spare time and said he's seen some "life changing" things in the Central West.
In fact it led him to start up a community group on Facebook so that people could share and document things they couldn't quite explain.
"I've been fascinated by the unseen forces and their influence on us," he told the Daily.
"I was having my own experiences since I was about 16 so I've been into it for almost 30 years.
"I started that Facebook page because people were telling me the weird stuff they were experiencing so I was curious to see if anyone else had.
"I wanted to document and archive the weird stuff going on, be it on the ground or in the air. Then I started going to places people had experiences and then I started having my own."
Mr Henderson said Orange was home to several hotspots for unusual activity and said he'd had numerous experiences ranging from the deeply unsettling to fascinating.
He carries out investigations with his group XRealm and regularly runs tours in some of Bathurst's most haunted buildings.
"I've had plenty [paranormal experiences]," he said.
"Mount Canobolas is a hotspot. There's been murders ... people who have gotten lost on the mountain. It's a beautiful place but it does have that element. There are spirits there.
"Hospitals are a hotspot. Pubs are also a hotspot because back in the day we didn't have psychiatrists. So what do we do, we go and get drunk and express our concerns to the bartender or our mates. When you die you might try and go back to where life meant the most to you.
"Let's say you reckon you've got something in your home that you can't explain. I'll go there, suss it out and I'll bring mediums along, I'll bring my gadgets along.
"I don't fully believe everything people tell me so I like to reflect on my own evidence.
"But just say something there tells me 'get the f--- out now' and makes me feel sick, well I can leave, shut the door and get some peace. But outdoors there's no front door. Some places you just get in your car and get out."
You won't catch Mr Henderson trick or treating however. Instead be believes that Halloween is a time of the year that should be respected.
"I don't like the American marketing of it all," he explained.
"Halloween for me is to acknowledge the loved ones that have died."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
