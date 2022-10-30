A 55-year-old who pushed a police officer during the arrest of a family member was given a lengthy lecture about the sometimes harrowing duty conducted by police that the community doesn't hear about.
Wayne Charles Langlo, of Algona Crescent, pleaded guilty to a single count of assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty and was present in Orange Local Court on Thursday.
Solicitor Katarina Duncan said at the time of the arrest Langlo did not understand why his family member was being taken into custody.
"I don't want to justify or trivialise what Mr Langlo did, it was not OK," she said.
"He took offence to how it was being handled.
"Mr Langlo has a poor relationship with police that stems from an upbringing in Brewarrina."
Ms Duncan said Langlo was also a father of four children and eight grandchildren and contributed positively to the Aboriginal community in Orange and at Brewarrina.
Five dead bodies, this is the sort of work that police do that people don't hear about.- Magistrate David Day
According to information presented to the court, police were already at an Orange address ready to execute a warrant on one of Langlo's relatives when he arrived at 8.50am on September 1.
The police informed him of why they were at the house but when they went to arrest his relative he became verbally abusive and during the arrest he yelled and swore at the police officers and had to be physically prevented from approaching the family member.
While the police were escorting the relative outside, Langlo continued swearing and yelled, "just a clan dressed up in blue suits ya mongrel c***".
As he reached the front door he struck a senior constable in the chest causing the police officer to stumble backwards.
Police arrested Langlo at the scene but he tensed his arms while being handcuffed and police had to force his arms into position.
Magistrate David Day said he would not impose a prison sentence but the offence was serious and the law supports police who do a "difficult, dangerous and thankless task".
Mr Day then detailed a harrowing work day experienced in 2015 by a 60-year-old police officer that began by responding to a fisherman being swept into the sea and drowning.
The police officer was then called to a car crash. The car had crashed into a tree killing three people including the male driver who was impaled by the steering wheel, his wife who was crushed in the front seat, and an 11-year-old boy in the back seat. An eight-year-old survived significant injuries and trauma and was flown to Westmead Hospital.
Shortly after that, the police officer was called to another serious motor vehicle crash in which no-one died but at 5pm he attended an apartment where a man was dead.
"Five dead bodies, this is the sort of work that police do that people don't hear about," Mr Day said.
Mr Day convicted Langlo and placed him on a two-year Community Correction Order requiring supervision, rehabilitation and treatment as required.
