A woman was not present in court on Thursday when she was convicted of driving with methamphetamine in her system.
Charissa Lynn Carr, 34, of Lane Place, was found guilty based off information provided by the police.
According to the information, Carr was driving on McLachlan Street at 7.40pm on May 21, when she was stopped by the police for random testing.
Carr returned a positive breath test so she was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for further analysis.
A scientific analysis returned a positive identification for methamphetamine.
Carr was questioned by police about her drug use and said she took the methamphetamine "a few days ago".
Magistrate David Day convicted her in her absence and noted that she had a "bad record in general".
"She had recently been convicted for the same offence," she said.
He also fined her $330 and disqualified her driver's licence for six months.
