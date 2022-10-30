Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Good News

Orange's Anson Street School taking part in NSW Schools Spectacular in 2022

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
October 30 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Among the glitz and glamour that is the NSW Schools Spectacular, there will be a bunch of Orange students out to prove they are up to the task.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.