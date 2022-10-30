Among the glitz and glamour that is the NSW Schools Spectacular, there will be a bunch of Orange students out to prove they are up to the task.
A group of eight from Anson Street School have been travelling down to Sydney each and every Monday for the past month as they prepare for what will be a momentous occasion.
Julie Hudson is Anson Street's deputy principal and has been helping the students get ready.
"It's very exciting and very overwhelming for them as well to be coming from a small environment and going into a overly large environment. They have adapted very well though," she said.
"It's great to have our wheelies involved as well. They have people who help them around the stage to push them into their positions. It's very inclusive and everyone is included."
The school sends a group of students to the performance every two years, but have been unable to in recent times as the Covid pandemic put an end to the Spectacular in 2020 and 2021.
This means that all the kids taking part from Anson Street will be first-timers.
"This is the most amount of students we've ever taken," Ms Hudson said.
."We wanted to especially make sure that our year 12s got to go before they graduate."
The group will be made up of Daisy Wilson, Alex Potter, Phebea Holland, Charlie Banham, Alex B, Dylan Reihana, Breanna Lewis and Tiahna Munday.
Alex is one of the school captains and was very excited to finally take part in the event.
"I was pumped," he said.
"I've gone down to watch before, but I've never actually performed, so it feels really good to be able to go down there and take part."
In total, there will be more than 4500 students from 350 NSW state schools taking part in the event, which will run on November 25 and 26.
"It's fantastic to be able to show everybody in the community what the kids can do. We know what they can do and we're very proud of them. It's great for our kids to go out and show to everyone else what they can achieve," Ms Hudson added.
"Being in the dance ensemble, we're among our own. There are lots and lots of kids with different disabilities, they accept each other and they are accepting of everyone's differences and they go in and get the job done."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
