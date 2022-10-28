No matter your ethnicity, religion, age or gender the Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council (OLALC) has one message for you: turn up and get involved.
NAIDOC Week officially begins on Friday (October 28) and runs through to Saturday (November 5) with a range of activities planned.
The one set to capture everyone's attention is the march down Summer Street on Monday (October 31) which OLALC operations manager Juanita Wighton urged people to come along and take part in.
"We'd love everyone to join us for the march down Summer Street - this will be a family event, and everyone is welcome," she said.
"The march will end with the opening ceremony in Roberston Park with speakers including NAIDOC chairperson Gerald Power, Orange mayor Jason Hamling, federal member Andrew Gee and the Wagga-L-Dhaany dance group, with Uncle Rick Ahsee."
The celebrations got off to a powerful start on Friday with the opening of the 'Get up! Stand up! Show up!' exhibit, located in the Orange Regional Museum.
It features over 20 photos, taken by Jason French, and stories from some of Orange's proud First Nations residents,
The exhibit, curated by Felicity Cantrill, also includes a large screen which displays quotes about what NAIDOC Week means to each resident.
Orange mayor Jason Hamling said he was looking forward to his first NAIDOC Week as mayor.
"Looking at the program it's going to be a very big week," he told the Daily.
"It's amazing [the exhibit]. You read some of the stories with the photos and there are some very talented people here."
Members of the First Nations community were invited to the exhibit's lunch and enjoyed a morning tea beforehand.
Ms Wighton said the week had the potential to create lasting change and needed everyone to come together to participate.
"This week is also a call to action; we must all keep getting up, rising up and creating structural change by showing up and continuing to stand by our mob, our Elders, and our communities," she said.
"We must work together to address racism, as well as to seek appropriate protections for the environment, culture, and heritage, revision to the Constitution, and a thorough process of truth-telling.
"The NAIDOC committee have worked tirelessly throughout the year to create a fantastic program of events for people of all ages and interests."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.