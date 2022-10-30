A move towards renewable energy has been suggested as a remedy following the announcement this week that retail power prices could rise by 50 per cent in the next two years dealing a cost-of-living blow to householders and businesses.
The price surge was indicated in Tuesday's Federal Budget with the Treasury predicting retail power prices will increase by an average of 20 per cent nationally in late 2022, and a further 30 per cent in the 2023/24 financial year.
The department expects the rise in wholesale gas and electricity prices to flow through to higher prices for consumers as well as having a direct and indirect impact on inflation.
"Commonwealth and State Government actions to accelerate the uptake of renewables and modernise the grid are expected to put downward pressure on wholesale electricity prices over time," it stated.
Orange City Council is already on that path, and Greens councillor David Mallard says the decision made this year to shift to renewable energy from January 1, next year, will alleviate some of that pressure enabling rate-payers funds to be spent in other areas.
"It's good for council and in being good for council it means council is not going to have the sort of financial volatility at least in this sort of area," Cr Mallard said
We know the transition over the next couple of years in particular was going to be very volatile and a lot of gross instability in there and the best thing we can do to address that is to drive renewables, which are now the cheapest form of electricity to deliver.- Cr David Mallard
"I think it goes to show why it's so important beyond the obviously crucial issue of climate change and reducing our emissions for that reason but because this is particularly driven by things like war in Ukraine and the impact on resource prices for fossil fuel energy.
"It shows that if we make the switch to renewables then we are moving into a way of delivering electricity that is not only better in terms of the climate and the environment but that isn't vulnerable to these sorts of impacts resulting from international events and other things impacting the market for gas.
"The fundamental thing is electricity costs are going up for everybody, that's something that's a major issue for residents and businesses that we've got to support as well and for those people as well making the transition to renewables is likely to help them, if they are able to do it."
In August, the council approved an eight-year contract with Iberdrola Australia for 100 per cent renewable electricity, which Cr Mallard said would run for the rest of the 2020s.
"We know the transition over the next couple of years in particular was going to be very volatile and a lot of gross instability in there and the best thing we can do to address that is to drive renewables, which are now the cheapest form of electricity to deliver," Cr Mallard said.
"That contract, which was for most of our electricity, so all our large sites and our street lighting, so it's about 93 per cent of our electricity.
"For this decade now, we are already at 100 per cent renewables."
Cr Mallard said Iberdrola is involved in delivering wind projects in the area.
"They've already got the Bodangora Wind Farm near Wellington and now they are going to be constructing Flyers Creek so that's part of what they are delivering," he said.
"They do have solar projects as well but one of the reasons they were considered a good option apart from providing 100 per cent renewables is that they are driving renewables projects in our region as well."
Cr Mallard said energy prices were already predicted to rise when the move towards renewable energy was considered by the council.
"The existing contract that we were on, the price for any arrangement that didn't involve renewables would have been much more expensive," he said.
"I know on the report we got to council about the contract, it did point out that if we had stuck with a business-as-usual contract like not making the switch it would have cost us considerably more.
"The business-as-usual market price was truly intimidating, the business-as-usual case would have seen almost a doubling of our current prices.
"That's what we were facing if we didn't negotiate our current contract.
"In terms of the impact for residents and businesses I can see that as well and hopefully what we've done and the transition to renewables are some of the key things to see as the way, we're not going to stop price rises at this point, it's pretty much inevitable.
"Hopefully we can manage things and if we can manage that transition as quickly as we can and if households look at what they can do in terms of managing their energy use but also getting themselves onto renewables then that's the best way to go forward."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.