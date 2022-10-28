NSW State librarian Melissa Jackson has one piece of advice for any First Nations people trying to do family history, just have a chat.
Ms Jackson is in Orange for the History Council of NSW Annual History Lecture on Friday (October 28).
The 2022 lecture is delivered by First Nations author Bruce Pascoe but before his talk at the Hotel Canobolas, the library is hosting a family history workshop at the same venue.
Orange sits on the lands of the Wiradjuri people but is home to First Nations people of many backgrounds, posing challenges for those wanting to learn more about where their family originates from.
Ms Jackson, a Bundjalung woman, said asking around was the best way to start tracing lineage due to the strong oral tradition in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.
"One of the very first things we say is have a yarn with your family," she said.
"Oral tradition is very strong. I would give it 80 per cent credence when doing family history with people."
One of the many effects of colonisation was the displacement of First Nations people, making any family research reliant on how thoroughly records were kept in the past two centuries.
However Ms Jackson said people shouldn't be afraid to poke around in places like Trove to find nuggets of information.
"I do a reference interview, talking about family history and then I dive into the records," she explained.
"In NSW sometimes records are kept, sometimes they're not and there's no rhyme or reason. That's really frustrating. You then have to look into newspapers and Trove is an absolute goldmine of information.
"Each state has different things going for them. NSW is fairly well advanced because we've been doing it for so much longer.
"Don't discard the usual suspects when doing your family history because you might just find something."
A long-term employee of the state library, Ms Jackson told the Daily she stumbled across doing First Nations family history and was proud of the work she and her colleagues had done to grow the program and host workshops around NSW.
"When you work at one of the state libraries one of the occupational hazards is you will end up doing your family history," she laughed.
"Over the eons of working at the state library I've learned how to research family history. Over the time myself, Ronald Briggs and now Kerie-Anne Tap have together pulled together our online research guide with all our tips for doing First Nations family history.
"At the start of the week we already had 21 people signed up. Because we'll be there in person and yarning with people there's been a big uptick in interest.
"Learning how to do it is what I'm trying to do. I'm not giving people 'their file', I'm empowering people."
The Annual History Lecture by Bruce Pascoe is held at the Hotel Canobolas from 6.00pm to 8.00pm with tickets available here.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.