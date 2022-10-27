We can, with reservations, congratulate Treasurer Jim Chalmers on his efforts to address climate change in Tuesday night's 2022-23 budget.
He announced a raft of praiseworthy measures to address climate change.
These include funding for community batteries and solar community banks, and $20 billion for upgrading Australia's transmission network and new investment in renewable energy generation.
Also included was funding for a disaster ready fund as an adaptive measure to anticipated extreme weather events, and $225 million to implement the Threatened Species Action Plan.
The Barrier Reef will receive extra funding for restoration and preservation and there will be subsidies and infrastructure support to encourage the uptake of electric vehicles.
As praiseworthy and necessary as these measures may be, they are not sufficient for our federal treasurer to claim that this budget is "sensible "when it comes to tackling climate change.
The measures announced need to be underpinned by legislative change.
Included in this change should be mechanisms designed to compel major emitters to reign in their emission in line with nationally legislated targets.
There also needs to be urgent national legislation to end the logging of old growth forests to both reduce forestry emissions and to preserve habitat.
Also required is large capital investment in renewable energy generation and storage.
There needs to be much more funding for scientific research on innovative climate adaption and mitigation, and appropriate taxing of the worst climate offenders.
It is possible that this government will in time address these measures, and in doing so will make significant progress in achieving our 43 per cent emissions target.
Unfortunately, Labor continues to ignore the elephant in the room, which, as everyone knows, is our continued dependence on a fossil fuel economy.
As a nation, we are responsible for 1.5 per cent of global emissions, but if we factor in our fossil fuel exports in the form of coal and gas, this rises to 5 per cent.
If our government is really serious about tackling climate change, it must frame the piecemeal measures announced in this budget by strong legislative measures that aim to appropriately reduce Australia's greenhouse emissions and transition our economy away from fossil fuels.
For the first time our budget included a statement of the economic impact of climate change which included the cost of responding to climate induced extreme weather events.
The "sensible" response is to deal with the elephant in the room.
