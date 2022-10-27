Central Western Daily

At the gallery, with Bradley Hammond | Let's celebrate local artists here and now

By Bradley Hammond
Updated October 27 2022 - 10:26am, first published 10:20am
Installation view of Here/Now 2022. Picture supplied.

Our community of artists have responded brilliantly to this year's call out for works for the 'Here/Now' exhibition.

