Our community of artists have responded brilliantly to this year's call out for works for the 'Here/Now' exhibition.
'Here/Now' is Orange Regional Gallery's annual open community exhibition that presents the work of artists from the Central West of New South Wales.
Ranging in medium, scale and subject, the works celebrate the breadth, diversity and creative spirit of artists in our region.
This year the Gallery received works from just over 200 artists over the age of 16 from across the region, the largest number in the Gallery's history.
Artists are at the centre of everything we do here at the Gallery and the whole team have enjoyed the challenge of installing works by Central West painters, sculptors, printmakers and photographers in the Alan Sisley Gallery.
At times it felt like a game of giant Jenga getting it all in, and we really appreciate and acknowledge the great quality, commitment and professionalism shown by all the artists.
This year's exhibition is the first we've presented after last year's Covid lockdown waves, and also since the Gallery re-opened after construction at the end of last year.
It is wonderful to welcome all the artists back to the Gallery and to see what everyone has been making over that time.
One of the great things about the 'Here/Now' exhibition is that professional artists who have an established reputation are shown alongside those who may only occasionally show their work, and in some cases this is the first time that some of these artists have exhibited their work in any gallery.
It is in this spirit of collaboration and community that the exhibition provides an opportunity for everyone to show their work, and we guarantee we will hang a work by each entrant, so long as they live in the Central West and that the work follows the size limit.
Apart from that it's 'all in'.
Cr Jason Hamling, Mayor of Orange opened the exhibition last weekend before a capacity crowd of artists with their friends and families, and we were delighted that over 650 people attended over the opening weekend.
Many have asked if artworks can be purchased, which is a great way of supporting regional artists.
The answer is YES please, however the Gallery is waiving its usual 25 per cent commission so that any benefits flow directly to our local artists.
If you are interested in a work, let us know at Gallery reception and we'll put you in touch with the artist if they've indicated that they would like to sell the work.
'Here/Now' runs until Sunday, November 13 and entry is free.
