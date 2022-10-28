It was with disbelief as I read the heading "Chainsaw Massacre" in the CWD on Friday last week - so much so that I got into my car and drove down to Lords Place to see if this was true. And "massacre" it was!
Further reports have revealed that teams were ready to demolish these beautiful trees before the Council meeting to discuss the topic on Tuesday night.
There is a report to say that some of the markings were made on Monday morning!
It seems that there has been a lack of consultation with the business owners in this block.
Another report is that the layout can be dismantled after 18 months if it negatively impacts on businesses on the street.
Can the mature trees be replaced?
Are the businesses going to be compensated if this happens?
How long will this process take and will their losses be repaid into their bank accounts as quickly as the trees were demolished?
And this is not to mention the extraordinary cost to ratepayers.
In addition, these businesses have endured two years through COVID and have struggled to get back on their feet only to dealt a blow like this.
This has been a very sad day for Orange - the loss of our beautiful trees and the lack of consultation between Council and the people, especially those who are going to be most affected by this action.
Urgently needed tasks such as our road repairs cannot be carried out in such haste.
It is interesting that workers can be assembled when it suits Council.
Could the same method be used to repair some of the potholes around town?
The two-year delay of the Great Western Highway duplication will allow a proper review of the project without rushing just to get it started before the next election.
It is not in "never-never land" (CWD, October 26) but will allow a proper Independent Options Review to confirm that only the best plan is implemented.
The very best plan for the freight industry, the tourist industry and the local Blue Mountains residents and business owners will include the tunnel (four times safer than a surface road!) under Blackheath and Mount Victoria and, if feasible, also under Medlow Bath.
If Medlow is not bypassed, the congestion will simply be moved down the road from Blackheath and more traffic chaos will be caused by the lower speed limit, the two sets of traffic lights, the sideswipes by more and bigger trucks on the four narrow lanes and the vehicles turning into and out of the Hydro Majestic Hotel, the Service Station and side streets.
It will not be faster, safer or more resilient in fog, rain, snow, ice, wind or when there is a collision.
But a tunnel under Medlow Bath will complete the 'transformative project' and be "life changing for (all) the people who use the road every day".
It is "critical for increasing the economic capacity of western NSW" but it is also critical that only the very best plan is implemented.
While ATCO welcomes public scrutiny of our plans for the development of the Central West Pumped Hydro project, we firmly reject some of the recent claims made about our plans by some local community groups.
There are no plans to 'industrialise' the landscape, we are definitely not 'blasting away' Mount Tennyson, and our water management plans ensure that the local water supply will be maintained throughout the construction and operation of the project.
Whilst it is true that ATCO is a Canadian company, ATCO has operated in Australia for over 60 years and currently employs more than 700 people across all of its Australian businesses.
We are close to finalising a detailed environmental impact assessment (EIS) for the entire project.
The EIS and supporting reports will be made publicly available so that members of the local community can see for themselves that many of the recent claims are simply wrong.
