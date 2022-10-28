Central Western Daily
Letters to the editor | Central Western Daily letters to October 29, 2022

October 28 2022 - 9:00pm
A section of the Lords Place South FutureCity development that has had trees removed. Picture by Carla Freedman

Have your say: Send us a letter to the editor by emailing nick.mcgrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au

It was with disbelief as I read the heading "Chainsaw Massacre" in the CWD on Friday last week - so much so that I got into my car and drove down to Lords Place to see if this was true. And "massacre" it was!

