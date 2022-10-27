Central Western Daily
Comment

Power of Nun, with Sister Mary Trainor | NAIDOC Week a chance to reflect Indigenous history in Australia

By Sister Mary Trainor
Updated October 27 2022 - 12:19am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange deputy mayor Gerald Power, a proud Indigenous man, was elected as the first Indigenous councillor in Orange's history. Picture by Jude Keogh

NAIDOC Week starts on Friday, October 28 here in Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.