NAIDOC Week starts on Friday, October 28 here in Orange.
Nationally, this is usually held in July, but because of the inclement weather and wintry days of Orange, a decision was taken, supported by Orange City Council to transfer it to November.
Hopefully the rain we've been having will not disrupt the celebrations and allow the various festivities to proceed.
Whether we will be taking part in these or not doesn't detract from our need to reflect on the place our Aboriginal brothers and sisters have in our Australian history and what areas still need rectification.
The motto for this year's celebration is: "The importance of getting up, standing up and showing up for our First Nations community."
Having an Aboriginal gentleman, Mr Gerald Power, elected to the Orange City Council, and then to being Deputy Mayor is both a recognition of his abilities, and the place our Aboriginal people have in this electorate.
Historically, there are many issues that have never been rectified since the arrival of the First Fleet and the belief that this land was Terra Nullius and not Aboriginal.
Recently it has been publicised that many Aboriginal people have never received a birth certificate.
This would indicate that they were not recognized.
Nevertheless, when World Wars were in progress, lots of Aboriginal men were able to enlist and fought for this country, but sadly, did not receive the same recognition as their confreres after peace was declared.
There are many areas that need healing solutions and new opportunities to ensure that all of us can live with dignity and respect, able to access education and employment of choice, raise families and enjoy a rightful place in society.
There are far too many aboriginal children in detention, or separated from their families, or missing out on the support and encouragement every child needs.
Hopefully, it won't be too long before a rightful decision is taken regarding the current proposal to include an Aboriginal Voice in our Constitution.
Mr Albanese certainly has many issues on his agenda, but this one needs to be attended sooner rather than later.
It is not intended to split the Parliament, but rather to ensure that all citizens are able to get a rightful opportunity to be included in the Government of what has really become a multicultural society, and make the word "sorry" both meaningful and effective.
Linda Burney is a prime example of what can be possible.
Those of us familiar with the Bible would willingly recall the number of times Jesus acted inclusively with all the people of his time.
He was criticized for "eating with prostitutes and sinners", accused of breaking the law by healing people on the Sabbath, or allowing his disciples to eat the corn cobs as they walked through the fields and were hungry.
He worked miracles to feed hordes of people who had been listening to his word, and even restored some people to life.
If we believe in Jesus, let us act as He did.
