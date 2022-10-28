Central Western Daily
Cabonne Community Centre will be fully operational in 2023

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated October 28 2022 - 2:13am, first published 1:30am
Full operation of the Cabonne Community Centre has been forecasted for 2023. Pictures by Emily Gobourg (top) and COMPLETE Urban (below).

Deemed by landscape architects as a "challenging site" prior to its build, the sloped canvas of the new Cabonne Community Centre on Bank Street is beginning to take shape.

EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

