Deemed by landscape architects as a "challenging site" prior to its build, the sloped canvas of the new Cabonne Community Centre on Bank Street is beginning to take shape.
Originally predicted to launch in May of 2022, the facility is now forecast to be fully operational by mid-March, 2023.
Structurally the build is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, however Cabonne mayor Kevin Beatty says there's a few reasons behind the delay to the official opening.
"Since construction began, we have unfortunately been dealing with persisting bad weather, COVID lockdowns and restrictions, and workers shortages," Cr Beatty said.
"[And] the aim of the Cabonne Community Centre is [still] to deliver an expanded, accessible, and modern community building."
With the tender awarded to Joss Constructions in early 2021, preparation works on the project first began at the end of May, 2021.
The former community hall was then demolished in July, 2021 before earthworks started shortly after.
With the structure gradually developing, there's now only a little more than six months to go before the township will have complete access to the new facility.
In a snapshot of the venue, these features will include:
Facilities will also offer a newly-built space for community functions and public meetings, along with an exhibition area and a commercial kitchen, which will allow for catering involved with community activities.
The venue will also provide residents with a public 280-metres-squared library, including both internal and external breakout spaces.
Capacity of the space will accommodate for a minimum of 250 and up to 499 people.
