With other regional agricultural shows being cancelled one after the other, the news that the Carcoar Show is definitely going ahead this Saturday is great news for everyone.
Regular visitors to the show will notice that some of the events are in different places than usual, but that's all part of adapting the showground's layout to suit the wet conditions.
"We'll have the working dogs up near the entrance and we'll shuffle some of the horse events around the oval because in some places it will be too damp underfoot," said the secretary of the Carcoar Show Society Jo Tait.
Unlike Neville Showground that sits in the old swamp, Carcoar Showground drains into the nearby Belubula River, and with rain showers predicted over the days leading up to the show, president Andrew Winfield is glad that the sloping site will help.
"The rain isn't soaking in at all so it's just running straight off the surface and into the river," he said.
Apart from the desire to see one of the longest running country shows continuing, there is another important reason that the horse events in particular need to go ahead on Saturday.
"The riders all need to gain the necessary points at the country shows to be able to participate at the Royal Show in Sydney in 2023," Mrs Tait said. "With so many being cancelled it's really important for them that we go ahead."
Although the show hasn't run for the past two years doesn't mean that the site has just been sitting around idle.
In that downtime state government funding has been put to good use with $72,000 worth of upgrades having been completed around the facilities just in time for this year's show.
The improvements include new sheep yards, gravel flooring and roof for the shearing shed known as Webby Reid Pavilion. There is a new shearing board and a secured shed to store show equipment and display fleeces during the show. New display tables have also been installed for the wool display.
The road to the shearing and cattle sheds at Ben Lowe Pavilion has been upgraded for easier access as well as the show ring surface and a new cricket pitch has been added.
None of this would be possible without these grants as the Show is run as a not-for-profit.- Andrew Winfield
A new septic system plus a new roof and guttering have been installed on the Digger Bright Pavilion and some maintenance has occurred to the windows of the Secretary's office.
Andrew Winfield said the funding was a much-needed boost.
"None of this would be possible without these grants as the Show is run as a not-for-profit and doesn't have the money available to improve the facilities, only to maintain them," Mr Winfield said.
"It's been a tough few years for country shows, but as they say, the show must go on and these grants from the NSW Government are helping make that happen."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.