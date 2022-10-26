Central Western Daily
Carcoar Show to go ahead on Saturday October 29

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
October 26 2022 - 3:30am
Barry Baker, Nathan Graham, Mark Richardson, Ampy Bright, Jo Tait, Julie Winfield and Andrew Winfield after the decision to go ahead with the Carcoar Show was made on Monday afternoon. Picture by Mark Logan.

With other regional agricultural shows being cancelled one after the other, the news that the Carcoar Show is definitely going ahead this Saturday is great news for everyone.

