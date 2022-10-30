Central Western Daily
Orange TAFE beauty students having a bloody good time ahead of Halloween

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
October 30 2022 - 7:00am
Don't mind the blood, it's all part of the educational journey for Orange TAFE students Sky Kerby and Xania Graziani.

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

