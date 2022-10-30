Don't mind the blood, it's all part of the educational journey for Orange TAFE students Sky Kerby and Xania Graziani.
Both are studying certificates in beauty at the March Street campus and were putting their skills to good use on Wednesday (October 26) ahead of Halloween.
Sporting designs that wouldn't look out of place on a Netflix vampire series, Ms Kerby and Ms Graziani showed the Daily what they had learned since enrolling in the course a year ago.
Ms Graziani said it had taken a while for her to find her passion but that she was grateful to be able to pursue it on her doorstep.
"It's great that it's local because we're not travelling long distances.
"It makes it a lot more convenient and it opens doors and pathways that were didn't think were possible for ourselves. We thought we'd have to travel further or move to get into the industry. It's been a really good step forward to know that it's not far away, you can still access it."
"I'd like to open my own beauty business where I can cater to individuals and their needs. I'd like them leaving my salon looking and feeling exactly how they want to."
With plenty of parties and trick-or-treats locked in for the weekend, the duo said they enjoyed learning how to play around with some gory designs.
"It's actually quite fun. We got to experiment with some blood and that was really fun. Xania did my hair as well and she's really good at it."
"We're all having our first experience with it and just working around with different SFX like modular clay you can put on the face and fake blood," Ms Graziani added.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
