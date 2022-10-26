Paramount Tennis Club will look to make the most of home court advantage when the final round of the Central West Cup for 2022 is played on Sunday.
Paramount needs a win in the final round to move itself off the foot of the ladder in the three-team competition featuring clubs from Dubbo, Orange, and Bathurst.
Orange currently leads the way but Paramount could move up to second should it score an overall win and club president Andrew Kierath said having the final round is a real boost.
"Absolutely," he said.
"There's been two rounds in Bathurst and Orange and this is the final round here.
"But we need to win this weekend to leapfrog Bathurst ... and we've got some good players representing Dubbo this weekend.
Some players who travel from Tooraweenah to play will also be in action for Paramount while Kierath laughed he was one of "a few hacks" who round out the squad.
A number of singles and doubles matches will be played between the clubs on Sunday, and the hope is some spectators will come out to watch what the relatively new competition has to offer.
This year marks the second edition of the cup, which was designed to boost tennis in the western area.
Orange was crowned the inaugural winner and is on track to claim the title for a second time this weekend.
"It's an opportunity for the better players to pit themselves against each other in this region," Kierath said of the competition.
"Plus, for those who are interested, it's a spectacle and people appreciate that higher level of tennis."
Expansion of the competition has been spoken about previously and Kierath said conversations about having more towns involved are ongoing.
The likes of Parkes, Mudgee, Gilgandra-Coonamble, the Blue Mountains and Blayney have all been previously mentioned as possibly entering the Central West Cup.
In local Paramount action, the club's spring competition - featuring A, B and C grade - has begun following the conclusion of the winter tournament.
Team Nike, featuring Keith Leung, Charlie Nguyen, Lindon Limpriere and Matthias Beckmann won the winter A grade title.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
