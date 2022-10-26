Central Western Daily
It's been a huge season for Marita Shoulders - one that's taken her to the green and gold

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 26 2022 - 1:11am, first published 1:06am
It was a proud moment for Marita Shoulders when NRL great Cooper Cronk (right) presented her with her Australian jumper alongside coach Gavin Lennon. Picture supplied

GETTING advice from Billy Slater, getting her Australian Police Rugby League jumper presented by Cooper Cronk and being part of the team which won the inaugural Affiliates Cup - Marita Shoulders' list of league highlights keeps growing.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

