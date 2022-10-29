Central Western Daily
Home/What's On
What's on

Friends continue to grow after 40 years of service to Orange Botanic Gardens

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
October 29 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Friends of the Orange Botanic Gardens are hard at work ahead of their plant sale. Picture by Carla Freedman

It's a rare sight these days when the sun is shining so volunteers at the Orange Botanic Gardens are eagerly taking advantage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.