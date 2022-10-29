It's a rare sight these days when the sun is shining so volunteers at the Orange Botanic Gardens are eagerly taking advantage.
It's against the backdrop of rows upon rows of plants and people hurrying back and forth with wheelbarrows you'll likely find John Milla.
Mr Milla is president of Friends of the Orange Botanic Gardens and with just a week to go before their bi-annual plant sale, he's a busy man.
The plant sale takes place on November 5-6 at the botanic gardens propagation area with a wide variety of native and exotic species available.
Mr Milla said the sales weren't just an opportunity to share their love of plants, although that is important, but crucial to the group's future.
"We usually have two sales a year in spring and autumn," he told the Daily.
"The Friends of the Orange Botanic Gardens was established back in 1982 and now sales are our main source of income which goers back to benefit the botanic gardens in various ways.
"Over the years we've supplied plants for the gardens and supplied various structures.
"This year we spent $4000 on replacing the irrigation system in the central garden near the function centre. Those are the sort of things we get out of the sales."
Ask farmers and hobby gardeners alike and they'll tell you rain is better than drought. The Friends are no different, in fact they planned their irrigation system for a long dry season only for three consecutive La Ninas to arrive.
Not that it's stopped them doing what they love.
"We haven't actually had too much trouble with the rain," Mr Milla said.
"We have had some plants that got waterlogged and died but overall we've survived fairly well. We have an irrigation system here that we can turn on and off as needed so obviously while it's been raining it's off. It isn't going to be used!
"We were planning the irrigation system in the drought and eventually when it happened we got a flood instead. So there you go."
For those who don't know the difference between Acacia and Agapanthus or Hellebores and Helianthus, fear not. The Friends will be close at hand during the sale to steer you in the right direction.
"We have a variety of plants, we have a lot of native plants and we've also got some bush tucker plants as well, not a heap but we do have some," Mr Milla explained.
"Also we have some exotics which people might like to add to their garden.
"We've got a lot of slavias (sage). They grow easily, have colourful flowers and they are an ideal plant for the garden. They are pretty tough and really, if you don't like them, you can rip them out, replace them and come again next year.
"Some of them are frost sensitive but you'll find that even with the frost sensitive ones, they come back afterwards."
The plant sale runs from 8.30am to 2.30pm each day and is held at the Orange Botanic Gardens propagation area (near the car park). People are asked to bring their own containers to take plants home.
