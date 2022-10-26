"We won't stop trying and we'll keep going to find that extra funding."
Those are the words of Orange City Council mayor Jason Hamling after it was made official on Tuesday night that the Building Better Regions Fund was scrapped.
The council had a $10 million application in under the BBRF program for the Orange Regional Sports Precinct, which as a result of Labor's new federal budget, is no more.
"It's disappointing, but we'll still be talking to the federal government and state government, obviously, about what funding streams are available and we won't stop," Mr Hamling said.
The BRRF was axed in favour of two new funding streams.
One of them will be a competitive grants round for councils and not for profits, and the other for precincts in regional cities and larger-scale rural projects.
"We want our investments to be of value to people and to taxpayers, and to improve the liveability of the regions," Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said.
Mr Hamling said he has engaged in conversations with the duty senator for Calare in an effort for the council to better understand which funding streams they would be able to apply for.
"When a new government comes in, they like to make changes and re-name things," he said.
"There would be other streams of funding that we would be able to go for. Any of those that are around, rest assured that we'll be putting our hand up.
"We just need to know what funding streams are open at the moment and any funding streams that they point us to, we'll put (applications) straight in."
Development of the sporting stadium has slowed in recent weeks as a result of the constant rain.
"We were ready to go with earthworks about six months ago, but you've only got to look around the state to see how wet it is and if you go for a walk out there, there's so much water laying where the facility is going to be built. As soon as we can get in there and start work, we'll be in there," Mr Hamling added.
"We're getting on with what work we can do, but we will still keep trying to find some extra funding because as I said before, this is not new. You know if you're building a house, everything has gone up (in price), everything has gone over. Remember, we've still got $25million locked away for this."
As for the reason why a new government should look favourably on the Orange sports precinct, Mr Hamling said because it wasn't just about the city itself.
"It's not just important for Orange, it's a regional sporting precinct and it's not just the stadium; you've got the athletics facility that athletes will be able to travel to instead of travelling to Dubbo and Sydney," he said.
"We're not the only project that's in the same boat, you've only got to look at projects all over NSW and all over Australia. We won't stop trying and we'll keep going to find that extra funding."
The budget set out $1 billion over three years for the two new schemes.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
