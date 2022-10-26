Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Labor's scrapping of Building Better Regions fund from budget leaves Orange Sporting Precinct with some question marks

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:54am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"We won't stop trying and we'll keep going to find that extra funding."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.