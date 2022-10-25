The Labor government will follow through on its pre-election promise to deliver 20,000 extra university places after Charles Sturt University was revealed as one of the big winners out of the Federal budget.
The government will spend $485.5 million over the next four years on education as it looks to fix nationwide skills gaps and that means 20,000 extra commonwealth supported university places for courses in areas of critical skills needs.
CSU vice chancellor Renée Leon told ACM the announcement is reflective of CSU's focus on educating for the workforce.
"And educating particularly for the regional workforce. The places that we've got the largest numbers are in nursing and teaching which are the places where Australia is crying out for workers," she said.
"And also the disciplines that CSU has a long, proud history for teaching."
Over half of the 1084 places will be in those degrees. There will be 328 extra Education places (including early childhood) - worth more than $13 million - and 204 Nursing places - worth more than $10 million.
In total, CSU will receive an allocation of CSPs worth more than $27 million across 2023 and 2024.
You can pump as many teachers into the system as you want, but if the conditions aren't there, the problem isn't going to go away.- Jack O'Brien, Teachers Federation
Ms Leon is "pretty confident" CSU will fill all the places, even as demand for university places plateaus after a boom during COVID-lockdowns when people couldn't work.
"It is always dependent on the cyclical impact of broader economic factors, but we're pretty confident we'll fill them," Ms Leon said.
A member of the Teachers Federation based in regional NSW, Jack O'Brien welcomed the focus on the teaching profession, but that won't fix poor teaching conditions, he said.
"We commend the federal government for stepping up and taking steps to address the crisis facing our public schools," he said.
"However, we need initiatives that are not only going to attract teachers but we need conditions that are going to retain those teachers."
Mr O'Brien said the responsibility for teacher attrition lies with the state government.
"It's not just about teachers being happy, it's about the quality of education the students are receiving. You can pump as many teachers into the system as you want, but if the conditions aren't there, the problem isn't going to go away."
Nurse and NSWNMA delegate Natalie Ellis said the extra places for nursing students will go some way to help alleviate workforce shortages.
"CSPs we know help people go to university who would not otherwise be able to," she said.
"It's a shame our state doesn't jump on similar to Victoria and offer free [nursing] education which is so desperately needed." Like teaching, retention is an ongoing issue which needs to be addressed, Ms Ellis said.
"Globally Australia has the highest graduation of nurses, but we don't keep them," she said.
"If we're not going to give them appropriate working conditions, we're not going to keep them and that is very much a state government issue. Again, all the other eastern seaboard states have ratios and better pay conditions."
The Government is also delivering 180,000 fee-free TAFE and vocational education places, with extra support for participation of women and other disadvantaged groups.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
