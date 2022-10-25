Central Western Daily
CSU to get millions in extra commonwealth supported places as part of upcoming federal budget

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
October 25 2022 - 11:30pm
The Labor government will follow through on its pre-election promise to deliver 20,000 extra university places after Charles Sturt University was revealed as one of the big winners out of the Federal budget.

