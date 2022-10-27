The lifestyle you've been waiting for

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Friday October 28: 38 Kinghorn Lane, Orange:
This gorgeous property offers almost 2.5 acres of lifestyle living close to town while boasting uninterrupted views of Mount Canobolas and the beautiful local countryside of Huntley. Surrounded by a large rural property, you are guaranteed to enjoy the peaceful and quiet surrounds.
The charming older four bedroom homestead is set in lovely landscaped gardens and with its open fireplace and split-system air conditioning, provides year round comfort. The large living spaces and ornate ceilings epitomise classic design and craftmanship, while the kitchen is well designed and light-filled.
While you will easily fall in love with the charming homestead, there is also a one-bedroom cabin and a two-bedroom cabin, which can provide extra income either as holiday stays or as long term tenancies. They can also be used as a teenager's retreat, granny flat, artist's studio and more- the opportunities are almost endless.
Imagine walking through the flowering gardens at dusk or taking in the sunrise in your own private oasis. You will feel like you're out in the countryside but Spring Hill is just two minutes away, and the vibrant Orange CBD is just a 10 minute drive away.
The property also offers solar panels to help keep the bills down, clear and drinkable bore water, and a 30,000 litre underground water tank.
As the perfect blend of country and city living, and long known for the rich agricultural produce from the region, Orange has come into its own as a gourmet food destination. Locals are spoilt for choice with nearby wineries and a thriving dining scene in town, and even a hatted restaurant.
Orange has the quality amenities befitting a large country town of its size. A range of schools provide education options, health services are available at the Bloomfield campus and the city hosts a campus of Charles Sturt University.
The main street is lined with grand Victorian buildings such as the heritage listed post office and the homes in the streets surrounding reflect this architectural style. New suburbs offer suburban housing styles and acreages allow a rural lifestyle minutes from the city centre.
From Orange residents have access to the varied natural environments of the region. Mount Canobolas offers sweeping views of the region and there are walking tracks and mountain biking trails accessible throughout nearby national parks.
With all this at your doorstep there's always something new to explore in Orange.
