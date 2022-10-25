Central Western Daily
Home/What's On
What's on

'Best gardens in NSW': open gardens returns to raise funds for Orange Public School

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
October 25 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McGrath Orange Real Estate principal Josh Fitzgerald, Orange Public School principal Brad Tom and school captains Eli Vanstone and Poppy Warren. Picture by Jude Keogh

Forget the rain, it's the 'perfect' time of year for the Orange Public School open gardens according to principal Brad Tom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.