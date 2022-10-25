Forget the rain, it's the 'perfect' time of year for the Orange Public School open gardens according to principal Brad Tom.
The popular event returns on Saturday (October 29) with gardens all over the city opening for the day to raise money for Orange Public School P and C.
Mr Tom said it was a day not to be missed, labelling the colour city's gardens as some of the best in the state.
"It's the perfect time of year because everything is starting to bloom," he told the Daily.
"The garden owners have been working fairly hard over the winter and they are ready to put on a show for everyone. The gardens that people are going to see are some of the best in NSW let alone Orange.
"There is a fantastic garden out at Leewood Estate, it's a new one for us."
Mr Tom said while the money raised for the school was an important focus, fostering a sense of community for the city was something the school was proud of.
"Orange Public School's Orange Open Gardens has been running for a number of years and we see it as a community event that gives the wider community of Orange an opportunity to actually visit some of our elite gardens in the city," he explained.
"The thing that Orange Public School is so proud about is that it just allows people from all walks of life to be involved and promotes our city as a whole. The school is delighted to be partnered with McGrath real estate this year to promote the gardens.
"Last year we were able to do a smaller version but this year we are back to the normal group. What's really great is that it gives more scope and variance to gardens we can show.
"This is just going to grow. It's going to be bigger every year and we're looking forward to it."
The open gardens run from 9.00am to 4.00pm with tickets costing $20 for adults. Tickets can be purchased here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
