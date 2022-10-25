A man was candid when he came before Orange Local Court last week for stealing a bottle of top-shelf whiskey by putting it down his pants and walking out of Dan Murphy's
Bradley Rodwell, 24, of Matthews Avenue was represented by a solicitor but spoke several times while on a video link from a prison audio visual suite.
"Hello your Honour, how are you, how's it going mate?" Rodwell asked after it was established that he was in custody due to his parole being revoked for another offence.
"My mate stole the bottle of vodka and I stole the bottle of Jack.
"I was sort of showing off, you know what I mean, with my mate, I was sort of peer pressured. He did it and I sort of did it."
Magistrate David Day said Rodwell entered a guilty plea at the first available opportunity but questioned whether Rodwell's friend stole triple sec liqueur or vodka, as both were mentioned interchangeably in the police report.
Yeah, I f***ed up, I am sorry, I am.- Bradley Rodwell
According to information presented to Mr Day in court, Rodwell entered Dan Murphy's in Orange with another unknown male at 5.10pm on August 22.
Rodwell picked up a bottle of Gentleman Jack Whiskey and the unknown man picked up two bottles of triple sec and they went to the back of the store.
The unknown male placed both bottles of triple sec into his jacket pockets and left the shop.
Rodwell walked into the cool room and looked around before putting the whiskey bottle down the front of his trousers. He then adjusted the bottle and pulled his jumper down over the top of his pants to conceal the whiskey.
The incident was captured on CCTV.
The whiskey retailed for $97 and the theft was reported to the police who arrested Rodwell at Glenroi Avenue on August 26.
Although he was wearing the same clothes as seen on the CCTV footage, Rodwell initially denied stealing the whiskey.
Solicitor Katarina Duncan said Rodwell told her his parole was revoked because he missed some appointments.
"Yeah, I f***ed up, I am sorry, I am," Rodwell said.
Ms Duncan said Rodwell has previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is receiving treatment.
"The version you see on screen is the medicated version," Ms Duncan said.
Mr Day convicted Rodwell and placed him on a 12-month Community Correction Order that is to be supervised when he is released from jail.
"Sweet as, it was well deserved," Rodwell said after his sentence was handed down, "I'm sorry for my actions."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.