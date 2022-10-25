Central Western Daily

Labor won't be taking on Coalition's Bathurst medical training hub pre-poll promise

October 25 2022 - 1:00am
Shadow minister for regional health Andrew Gee and (insets) Assistant Minister for Rural and Regional Health Emma McBride and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

A regional medical training hub to help students hone their skills in Orange, proposed by the federal Coalition before this year's May poll, is set to remain only as a pre-election promise from the vanquished side.

