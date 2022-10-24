GLEN Prestwidge is a happy man, after his two-year-old dog Triple Psycho claimed his first career victory at Kennerson Park on Monday afternoon.
The Orange trainer had seen his dog grab two places in three previous career starts, but the second at Bathurst on Monday finally saw the breakthrough victory.
Triple Psycho ultimately finished ahead of John Buttsworth's Little Venus ($9) and Paul Braddon's Razor Edge ($1.70 favourite).
Prestwidge said he was pleased with the win, having bought the dog from up near Newcastle.
"He's going good, he's a real trier," he said.
"I bought him up Newcastle way, as a pup.
"I haven't got any big plans for him. I'll just race him around here. He's going alright, he's an honest. It's not the fastest but he tries hard."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.