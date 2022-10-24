Central Western Daily
Orange trainer Glen Prestwidge sees maiden Triple Psycho claim victory at Bathurst's Kennerson Park

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated October 24 2022 - 10:37pm, first published 10:30pm
Glen Prestwidge had reason to celebrate after his two-year-old dog Triple Psycho claimed his first career victory at Kennerson Park.

