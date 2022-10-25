A Wellington man who slammed into two vehicles and wrote off his own while under the influence of ice was also later caught in possession of a tomahawk.
Fred Stanley was driving a black Holden Insignia south on Gipps Street in Wellington at 8.30am on November 29 last year when the incident unfolded.
The 25-year-old was approaching Tollemache Street when he crashed into a silver Ford station wagon, and the rear of a Mitsubishi Triton ute that was parked in a driveway.
The crash caused the ute to spin 270 degrees, before Stanley ploughed into a tree completely writing off his Holden Insignia.
Officers spoke with Stanley, who told them he didn't remember what happened because he passed out. He said he wasn't sure if he injured his head but complained he felt nauseous and was clenching his stomach.
Despite a negative test for alcohol, Stanley was unsteady on his feet, appeared sluggish and was slurring his words which led officers to believe he was affected by drugs.
That's when Stanley admitted to taking ice two days prior. He was taken to Wellington hospital where a blood and urine sample was taken.
An analysis revealed amphetamine and methylamphetamine were present in Stanley's system.
He was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, and negligent driving.
It is acknowledged it is a rather serious matter and fortuitous no one was injured in relation to this incident- Defence lawyer Carmen Just
In a separate matter Stanley was also charged with having custody of an offensive implement in a public place on May 21 this year.
Police were patrolling Wellington when they spotted a blue Holden commodore on the Mitchell Highway.
Officers pulled over the vehicle when Stanley got out of the passenger seat. Officers searched the passengers along with the vehicle and found a tomahawk in the front passenger side of the car where Stanley was sitting.
Stanley admitted owning it, telling police it was a gift.
Officers said there was no reason for Stanley to be in possession of the axe, and believed he had it for "reasons that are not law abiding", noting they also allegedly found a shortened firearm on another person in the vehicle.
Stanley appeared in Wellington Local Court last week where he pleaded guilty to all three charges.
Defence lawyer Carmen Just conceded driving under the influence of drugs was the most serious incident before the court, but the offence fell at the mid-range of seriousness as there were no passengers and no one was injured.
"It is acknowledged it is a rather serious matter and fortuitous no one was injured in relation to this incident," she said.
Ms Just argued Stanley's loss of licence had greatly impacted his previous employment, and required one to help transport his children to various appointments and school.
She said Stanley had been working on attending a traffic control course as well as complete his Responsible Service of Alcohol and Responsible Conduct of Gambling certificates to obtain employment.
Ms Just said while his substance misuse would be a concern to the court, she said Stanley had completed some sessions of drug and alcohol counselling.
"About four months ago he was using about a gram of meth a day, that has vastly reduced," Ms Just told the court.
Magistrate Kevin Hockey however said while he heard a lot about Stanley's need for a licence, he found he "certainly didn't treat it that way or with any respect".
He found Stanley had an "ordinary" traffic history with four prior drug matters in relation to driving on his record, before this "much more serious" one.
For negligently driving while under the influence of drugs Stanley was convicted and sentenced to a supervised 18-month community corrections order to attend drug and alcohol counselling. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and fined $2000.
He was also placed on a 12-month supervised community corrections order for being in custody of an offensive implement.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
