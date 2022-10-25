Central Western Daily

Fred Stanley fronts court after crashing into two vehicles while driving on drugs, caught with tomahawk

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
October 25 2022 - 7:30am
Fred Stanley was approaching Tollemache Street in Wellington when he crashed into a silver Ford station wagon, and the rear of a Mitsubishi Triton ute that was parked in a driveway. Picture by Zaarkacha Marlan

A Wellington man who slammed into two vehicles and wrote off his own while under the influence of ice was also later caught in possession of a tomahawk.

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate.

