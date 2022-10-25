Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rain in Orange has put a damper on Royal Hotel Cup season

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated October 25 2022 - 1:14am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plans to play a Sunday double-header to figure out which two teams will progress into the next round of the Royal Hotel Cup have been revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.