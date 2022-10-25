Plans to play a Sunday double-header to figure out which two teams will progress into the next round of the Royal Hotel Cup have been revealed.
Before the start of the season, it was announced that three teams - ORC, Bathurst City and City Colts - would play in a qualification tournament to determine which two sides would make up the eight team T20 competition.
But wet weather has put a pin in those plans, with the first two scheduled matches - for October 14 and 21 - having been washed out.
"I broached this with the three clubs in the qualification round and I suggested we look at trying to replay, certainly the two games that have been washed out, not knowing what might happen this Friday," ODCA president Mark Frecklington said.
"We'd be looking at a Sunday, I've suggested Sunday, November 6. That gives us time to know who the two teams are."
The main stage of the competition is due to commence on November 4, but there are no games scheduled for any of the qualification teams until November 18.
"I'd prefer to play cricket than us having to draw two teams out of a hat or something silly like that," Frecklington added.
"That's what we're going to try and do, although weather may not allow us to do that either.
"Beyond that, it's a bit of a tricky spot, because we can't really delay the main part of the competition. We need to have something sorted out by the 18th of November."
With no games having gone ahead so far, all teams are tied on points. That would all change if ORC and City Colts were to get onto Wade Park on Friday.
"Looking at the forecast, there looks to be a bit more rain, but the back end of the week looks a bit better. We are possibly a chance of playing this Friday," Frecklington said.
So what would happen if this Friday gets washed out, as well as the proposed November 6 double - or triple - header?
Well, that's yet to be determined.
"It might be (draw teams out of a hat), it might be looking at how teams finished last season, I don't really know," Frecklington said.
"The committee would need to have a discussion about that, because it would get a bit tricky.
"The teams all want to play. It might be time to start getting a little bit creative. I think the other issue is we're going to have more rain and we're going to have a very disrupted season going forward unfortunately."
Should progression be determined by how teams finished in last season's Bathurst and Orange District Cricket competition standings, it would be City Colts(fifth) and ORC (sixth) who would qualify over the Redbacks (seventh).
"The first priority is to try and get cricket for those three teams, so they can determine on the field who goes through," Frecklington added.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.