When curious junior rugby players from around the region asked the Australian Women's Rugby 7s side how hard they train, their eyes were opened to a new world.
That new world related to 'chunning' and 'crunning'. Chunning is the team's word for running until you chunder while crunning is running until you cry.
Either way you can tell this side work incredibly hard, and it's no wonder they're the World Champions.
But heading into next season, women's coach Tim Walsh wants his side to have the edge over its opponents. And to do that, he's based the players and staff in Orange for a week, as they not only put themselves but local juniors through their paces in a skills sessions at Endeavour Oval and Kinross Wolaroi School.
"We're in our pre-season camp and have decided to spend a week away from our centralised program and physically train really hard, objectively build our identity and how we want to build on our season," Walsh said.
"It's not really a re-set but an add on to last season so when we hit training next Monday we're physically and mentally ready for the new season."
Along with trying to manage his side's conditioning, Walsh wants to help the game grow throughout the country.
"The rugby base in the country is always very well supported, we've come off a really good season and want to spread our love for the game, but also get back to communities and inspire generations to come," he said.
"We thought this region was a really suitable location (where we can) train hard and spread the success of the game."
Australia's co-captain Demi Hayes knows exactly what rugby looks like in the country, having grown up in the Queensland rural town of Glenmorgan.
For her, getting to mix with different people brings plenty of joy.
"Living in Sydney is definitely different to where I'm from in Glenmorgan so it's always nice to come out here and show we train to a smaller community, particularly a rural community where all the country folk come out to see us," she said.
"It's been really nice to meet some of the girls that aspire to be like us in the future."
Hayes, speaking at Endeavour Oval as the rain bucketed down, added the different style of training in the country gives all players a fresh break from the usual plan.
"It's really good, having a different routine makes it really nice for us girls, usually we have a structured schedule but here it's raining and we're on different fields. We've got a hill run planned over the next couple of days so it's nice to come out here and see something a little different," she said.
Along with hosting various junior rugby clinics, the women's side will also pit themselves up against men's sides from Emus and Kinross which Walsh believes will be a great benefit.
"We always want to train against mens teams ... the way the men move is a bit quicker so we want to make those sort of (attacking and defensive) decisions, it'll be great preparation," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.