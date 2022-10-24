Driver with ordinary record runs out of chances in court

A man who was caught driving with cannabis in his system had his licence disqualified when he appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday.
Wayne Charles Langlo, 55, of Algona Crescent was driving along Calang Street when police stopped him for random testing at 6.10pm on May 27.
Solicitor Katarina Duncan asked the court to show leniency for her client and give him a Conditional Release Order without a conviction or, if the court was not willing to do that, to give him the minimum disqualification.
Magistrate David Day said he would find it difficult not to convict Langlo given his previous driving record noting that he was charged with driving with an illicit drug in his system as a second offence.
"I don't think Mr Langlo can avoid conviction and he won't," Mr Day said.
"His record does not help him at all, the offence is a fine only offence."
According to police, Langlo passed the alcohol test but tested positive to cannabis so he was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for further testing.
When asked about the drug that was found in his system he told the police he smoked it.
Magistrate David Day disqualified Langlo's driver's licence for six months. He also convicted him without further penalty.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.