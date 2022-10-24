Central Western Daily
Court

Wayne Langlo faces Orange Local Court after testing positive to cannabis

By Court Reporter
October 24 2022 - 8:00am
Driver with ordinary record runs out of chances in court

A man who was caught driving with cannabis in his system had his licence disqualified when he appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday.

