Matters of State, with Phil Donato | MP queries Minister for Mental Health, Bronnie Taylor on Orange Safe Haven

By Member for Orange, Phil Donato
Updated October 24 2022 - 2:51am, first published 1:09am
Phil Donato with Nedd Brockmann after the latter completed an amazing 4000km trans-continental run for charity, completing the run in just 46 days. Picture supplied.

I have been raising the issue of mental health and suicide in NSW Parliament for years, and I've constantly been doing what I can to raise community awareness, and better coordinate our mental health services and connect people who are in need of help.

