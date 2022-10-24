I have been raising the issue of mental health and suicide in NSW Parliament for years, and I've constantly been doing what I can to raise community awareness, and better coordinate our mental health services and connect people who are in need of help.
Not every service is a fit for everyone, and it's important to have an array of services to provide people options that best suit their situation and their needs.
Some of our local mental health services are difficult to get timely access to because they are bursting at the seams with existing clients, so there's certainly room for more service availability and services which can see people before a manageable issue escalates.
Safe Haven is a service which provides a safe place where people can go if they're feeling distressed or having suicidal thoughts. It's a safe place where people won't be judged and can talk openly about how they are feeling and what they're going through.
At a Safe Haven, people can talk to a peer-support worker who may have experienced what they're going through, or to a mental health professional. The service is free and there's no need for an appointment.
Sounds like a great service to have here in Orange, doesn't it?
Well, behind the scenes I have been pushing for the NSW Government to open a Safe Haven here in Orange.
I recently attended the 2022 Mental Health Month Parliamentary Showcase, hosted at NSW Parliament by the Minister for Mental Health, Bronnie Taylor.
A variety of mental health organisations were in attendance to engage with MPs and promote their service.
I spoke with representatives of the Hunter New England LHD's Safe Haven about their well-patronised and successful service. Coincidentally, Minister Bronnie Taylor happened to pass me by at the time - so I didn't waste the opportunity; I reminded the Minister about Orange needing a Safe Haven, and she responded that it's something she is now looking into.
I hope she doesn't ponder on delivering this vital service to Orange for too long, we need it ASAP to save someone from the unthinkable.
Farming, as with any business in any sector, needs to keep up with technology for greater efficiency, productivity, profitability, safety and security.
Last week in the NSW Parliament I asked the Minister for Agriculture and Regional NSW, Dugald Saunders MP, whether his government will amend legislation to permit new virtual fencing technology.
Virtual fencing is high-tech ag technology that assists in autonomous animal control, especially useful for cattle, which will help to reduce farmers' costs on internal fencing whilst facilitating rotational grazing principles, improving animal performance and aiding in stopping stock theft.
It can also assist with detecting if animals are sick or when they are cycling and is a potential huge game changer for our farmers.
Given the inordinate and ever-increasing cost of farm fencing, which is worsened with bushfire and flood damage, this technology would not only save money in the long run but would provide enormous benefits in farm management.
Unfortunately, due to our state's existing animal welfare legislation, virtual fencing, which uses an electronic collar to deliver a tolerable shock to the stock animal as it nears the invisible pre-set internal boundary, is not yet permissible.
Mr Saunders responded that he recognised the important role that this technology can play in safeguarding animal welfare and opportunities for farmers. He went on to say that there is presently stakeholder engagement being undertaken, as well as other jurisdictions across Australia assisting the government to make an informed decision on virtual fencing.
Research will be a factor in the government's decision to reform legislation, and the CSIRO have already undertaken research and development for virtual fencing since 2005.
Our government needs to be on the front foot with legislative reform, so as not to hinder the innovation and advancement of our livestock and agricultural industries.
This is something I'll be pushing for so that our farmers can reap the benefits it would certainly derive.
WHAT A BLOODY LEGEND!
I personally congratulated Nedd Brockmann, a former Kinross Wolaroi student, after he completed his incredible run of almost 4000km from Australia's west coast to east coast, arriving at Bondi Beach last Monday evening.
Nedd has far exceeded his fundraising goal of $1 million, having now raised almost $2.2 million in charity for homelessness. Donations are still pouring in! Nedd, you exemplify the best of the true Aussie spirit.
I met up with Nedd after he arrived at the finish line, and he kindly signed the ladies' petticoat worn by Tim West of Forbes' Boys to the Bush on his run around Forbes as part of a localised fundraising challenge to raise money to go towards Nedd's charitable campaign.
Nedd is a true hero of our Aussie battlers who are doing it tough and living rough on the streets.
Last Wednesday was the first annual day of recognition to honour war widows and widowers.
The NSW Government has designated October 19 as a special day for the state to officially recognise war widows and widowers of members of the Australian Defence Force for their contribution and personal sacrifice.
The date acknowledges the birthday of Mrs Jessie Vasey OBE CBE (1897-1966), founder of the Australian War Widows Guild in 1945.
Along with fellow MPs, I proudly wore a unique floral bouquet pin to honour war widows and widowers on the inaugural day of annual recognition.
