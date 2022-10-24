SATURDAY'S unfinished game might have been the sole opportunity that St Pat's Old Boys' Shane, Nic and Brad Broes all get to play together this Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season but they still enjoyed the occasion.
Shane Broes and sons Nic and Brad never had the chance to take the field together for the Saints in their game against Bathurst City over the weekend, as the Pat's innings was stopped short with the score at 3-145 in the 30th over.
It could likely be Nic Broes' last game in BOIDC this season as he prepares to take on the ACT first grade again in 2022-23 with new club Queanbeyan.
He made the most of his time at the crease by hitting a team-high 63 from 71 deliveries.
Adam Ryan (41 not out) and Derryn Clayton (14 not out) were in the midst of a nice partnership when the rain brought play to a stop.
Shane Broes said it was nice to be playing in a top grade game alongside his sons.
"At my age I didn't think I'd be there playing first grade with the two boys. That was really special," he said.
"There's probably five to six guys out at the moment, and I've been pretty keen this year so I'll be filling in why they're away.
"I could potentially be there for another couple of games, we'll see. Bailey [Brien] is away overseas and a couple of other guys are battling injuries."
Nic Broes wasn't expected to make a BOIDC appearance for St Pat's this season but the extra time at the crease certainly will be appreciated ahead of the ACT competition.
He took a step away from the Canberra comp several seasons ago, after struggling to put a strong campaign with the bat together, but he'll be keen to give it another shot with some familiar faces.
"He only played in this one because he's going to be playing in Canberra but they haven't played any games there, so it was nice for him to play for Pat's," his dad said.
"He hasn't had a hit of cricket for a while but the opportunity came up to have a go here and he took it.
