Almost nine kilometres worth of turbine blades and over 22 kilo-tonnes parts will work its way north from next month as the Flyers Creek wind farm begins to take shape.
The mammoth task of transporting the parts used to construct the giant wind turbines has been revealed, with truck load after truck load expected to slowly traverse its way in the dead of night from Port Kembla, along the Hume Highway, onto the Lachlan Valley Way and then the Mid Western Highway to Blayney.
The loads will also work their way through both Boorowa and Cowra, too. Deliveries are expected to begin mid-November.
A spokesperson for Irberdrola, the company undertaking the wind farm development, said there will be a trial run in November to test the delivery route for possible pinch points.
The proposed Flyers Creek wind farm near Blayney will consist of 38 wind turbine generators with blades up to 70 metres long and tower sections 4.3 metres in diameter and 30 metres long.
The company behind transport of the components for GE Renewables, ARES Group outlines that more than 300 oversized loads will be transported to Blayney for the project with deliveries "purposely scheduled for night time".
The loads are expected to make their way from port up the Hume Highway, onto the Lachlan Valley Way through Boorowa, turning onto the Mid-western Highway at Cowra before the final leg of the journey to Flyers Creek near Blayney.
According to the Transport Management Plan put together by ARES Group for GE Renewables in April this year the components will include:
The overall length of each component is:
The nacelle sits atop the wind tower and contains the gearbox, low-and-high-speed shafts, generator, and brake. the components coming in at 146 tonnes.
The overall weight of the other parts is:
All loads will be transported using prime movers, extendable widening low loaders, steerable jinkers, modular platforms and blade trailers.
Transport through Cowra is expected to take place at around 6.30am and Boorowa at 4.30am.
We anticipate total duration of transport to be approximately six months.- ARES spokesperson
"We anticipate total duration of transport to be approximately six months," ARES says in its transport plan.
"With nine major OSOM components per turbine, this would mean a total of 18 oversized deliveries per week or three deliveries per day to site, spread over six days (Monday-Saturday)."
ARES says it purposely scheduled deliveries for night "to minimise disruptions to local traffic".
"Lachlan Valley Way in particular is a heavily used thoroughfare during day time for commuting between Cowra and Yass, with significant quantities of truck traffic as well," ARES said.
"In consultation with TfNSW, NSW Police and local councils, we believe that night time transport for the wind turbine components is the best solution," they said.
