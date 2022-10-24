Central Western Daily

Flyers Creek wind farm near Blayney, turbine parts to be delivered in November

By Andrew Fisher
October 25 2022
Piece by piece, parts of the 38 wind turbines that will make up the Flyers Creek wind farm will make their way to the region. File picture.

Almost nine kilometres worth of turbine blades and over 22 kilo-tonnes parts will work its way north from next month as the Flyers Creek wind farm begins to take shape.

