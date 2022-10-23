GOAL Diggers announced themselves as serious titles contenders when the Orange Water Polo season opened last week.
An excellent show of experience and strength helped Goal Diggers to a confident 13-1 victory over newcomers Marco on Thursday.
Captain Sarah Sokol led from the front with four goals, while Sam Martin and Jess Bird netted three each. Maddie Griffiths made sure Marco were on the scoreboard.
The first opens game of the evening was a thriller with KWS Krill coming from behind to down clubmates KWS Hammerheads 5-4.
Hammerheads were up 2-1 at the main break before a three-goal third period from the Krill gave them the confidence to push on to the win.
In the other opens matches, defending champs the Jets downed Flounders 8-5, Platypus Silver toppled KWS Kingfish 7-3 and KWS Barracudas beat Platypus Gold 8-4.
In the juniors matches, KWS Kraken and KWS Hydra had a great start to their seasons.
Kraken were clear 15-0 winners over Orange Water Dragons with Hamish Searle scoring six goals.
Hydra accounted for Orange Lear Jets 11-3 on the back of three goals each from Matt Lowther and Reggie Staniforth.
In the intermediate games Orange Water Dragons had a strong 8-3 win over KWS Killerwhales, while KWS Mantas recorded a dominant 12-0 win over KWS Bluebottles.
Round 2 will be back at the Orange Aquatic Centre on Thursday, October 27.
Training is open to all players on Tuesdays with juniors running from 4.30-5.30pm before the intermediates and opens get in the water from 5.30pm.
For more information visit the Water Polo Orange Facebook page.
