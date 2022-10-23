Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Goal Diggers score a convincing win in Orange Water Polo season opener

By Michelle Cook
Updated October 24 2022 - 2:29am, first published October 23 2022 - 11:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jock Caldwell assesses the attacking options for KWS Kingfish in the Orange Water Polo open competition. Picture by Michelle Cook

GOAL Diggers announced themselves as serious titles contenders when the Orange Water Polo season opened last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.