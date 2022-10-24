CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy on Saturday, snapping away at some of the Western Women's Rugby League games at Waratahs.
Jude photographed the under 16s, under 18s and Open games.
It's been extremely wet to start the summer sport season, with the bulk of the weekend's cricket succumbing to the wet conditions.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
