She's lived through wars, droughts, floods and the Great Depression but Guyong resident Hope Gordon still faces every day with the same positive attitude.
Mrs Gordon turned 100 on October 18 with her family throwing a week's worth of parties for the mother of eight.
Daughter and carer Georgina said her mother was eagerly awaiting her letter from the newly-crowned King Charles III, the fourth British monarch of her lifetime.
"We're celebrating Mum's birthday with three smaller events, an afternoon tea with her church associates, a morning tea with close friends, and a family get together," Georgina said.
"She's already received an acknowledgement from the Prime Minister and the NSW Premier along with several other dignitaries, but the most anticipated one she's still waiting on is from King Charles III."
Born on NSW's North Coast, Mrs Gordon had a number of careers including dressmaking, working as a dental nurse and a carer at Scarba House for Infants and Children in Bondi.
Then in 1945 she met the love of her life, George Gordon a pastoralist. The couple moved to a sheep and cattle property in Guyong in 1951 where they would raise their eight children.
Mrs Gordon still calls 'Bethune' home and was one of HammondCare at Home's first clients in the Central West when she started receiving care in 2007.
Pastoral care coordinator Suzanne Kissel visits the property once a week and said the centurion, who only stopped driving five years ago, still had a sharp mind.
"Hope has a deep Christian faith and is still very connected with the world and knows what is going on at a global level," Suzanne said.
"One on of Hope's favourite photos is of her sitting on her father's knee when she was a little girl with the Bible open on their laps.
"Hope is a real presence. She has lived through tragedy including the depression, war and severe droughts.
"She's lived a full life, supporting her husband George on the sheep and cattle property. When George died, she continued her interest in the property with their son, Bruce, who took over its running.
"She remembers walking down the street with a friend when the start of World War Two was officially announced."
In addition to her eight children Mrs Gordon is lovingly surrounded by seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, as well as pet dog Bonnie and peacock Andrew.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.