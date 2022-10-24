David 'Parso' Parsons will be remembered as a lover of V8 Supercars and someone that "everybody had time and respect for."
The born and raised Blayney man died on October 17 at the age of 65.
His daughter, Karina Parsons, described her father as a "pillar of the community."
"You hear the phrase 'everyone loves him' a lot, but with my father that is 100 per cent true," she said.
"He was just the most adored person."
Mr Parsons lived in Blayney his entire life, something which was evidently clear for his daughter while growing up.
"You couldn't go anywhere in Blayney without being stuck there for an hour having a chat to someone," Ms Parsons said.
"You go down the street and everyone would be like 'hey, little Parso'. You have absolutely no idea who they were, but just assume they were one of dad's friends.
"I also had a huge support system my entire life, just based around the relationships that he developed. Because of their respect for dad, we always had people to turn to."
That love and respect was never more evident than in the days after Mr Parsons' death.
"Even after his passing, we had his friends come and mow the lawns. Our next-door neighbour came and fixed one of our cars that had broken down. People were dropping off food and flowers," Ms Parsons added.
"It's been like that throughout the entirety of my life."
In terms of work, Mr Parsons started off as a mechanic, but then turned to truck driving, a job he would do for 20 years.
After that, he would go on to work at Cadia for another two decades.
"He had a huge amount of friendships at Cadia. He took a lot of guys under his wing and believed in showing people how to do things, not just telling them," Ms Parsons said.
"You talk to anyone that worked with him and they've got nothing but praise."
Along with his his family, Mr Parsons' big love affairs were the Manly Sea Eagles, Ford and the V8 Supercars.
But six years ago, the much-beloved figure suffered a stroke which left him with permanent brain damage.
This didn't stop him from continuing to do the things he loved though, with 2022 being the 49th year that he attended the V8s.
"After he had the stroke, we got him a wheelchair and we wheeled him around, just so he could make it to the V8 Supercars," Ms Parsons added.
But he was much more than just cars and footy.
"A lot of people don't know that my dad is an incredibly smart guy," Ms Parsons said.
"He's a big reader and I got that from him. People also don't know that he was a very good horseman when he was younger. He used to attend pony club shows and that was a passion I inherited from him.
"He'd always have something smart to say back to you, he had that quick wit."
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service for Mr Parsons which will be held at the Blayney Community Centre on Wednesday, October 26 at midday.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
