Popular Orange eatery, Zona Kitchen Bar Events is closing next month.
The last day of operation for the Summer Street business will be Wednesday, November 2.
Zona management announced the closure on social media.
"Like so many, encountering problems besetting the Hospitality and Catering industry, difficulty in replacing staff who are moving on and leaving the industry altogether is proving a challenge," the message stated.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers and the community of Orange for your support."
Anyone who still has a Zona gift voucher should contact the venue to make a booking.
Games N More is set to pack up shop and move to a larger premises in Anson Street later this month.
A for lease sign has been placed outside its Lords Place shop ahead of the planned move to the former Studio on Anson building at 225 Anson Street.
Games N More owner Nic Drage is set to collect the keys next week with the fit out to take place in November before the business reopens at the new location.
Mr Drage's father Rob Drage also works at the business and said the new premises will enable the business to increase its offering.
"It will be a much bigger space so we will have 140 square metres on the ground floor and 100 square metres on the top floor," Rob Drage said.
"The ground floor will be retail and regular gaming, the top floor Warhamer and tournaments."
Rob Drage said the last regional tournament had 80 people and 50 of those people were from out of town.
Cheney Suthers Lawyers officially marked its new territory last Thursday, stamping October 19 as the formal launch date for its commercial office relocation.
Shuffling from 14 Sale Street to 173 Lords Place in June, directors of the Orange-based law firm, Dannielle Ford, Alice Byrnes and Kirsty Evans, said while its been "three long years" in the making, relocating to the new development block was always the plan.
"Moving into our new space was such an achievement for us, but with lockdowns and wet weather, the move came much later than we thought," firm director, Danielle Ford said.
"But we're here, finally," firm director, Kirsty Evans added.
Benedict Design's Ben and Sally Johnson were the design architects for the fit out, while architect Wayne Petrie was engaged for the development's overall design.
L-Con Construction's Luke Knight took on the build, with all three directors feeling excited about the end product.
"We are so thrilled with the finished design; it is an absolute pleasure coming to work every day," firm director, Alice Byrnes said.
"I think what sets our law office apart is the amount of light; we have beautiful northern light all day long which is, of course, important in Orange's winter.
"We also have a boardroom, meeting rooms, our employed solicitors have their own offices; and we have a break out space for snacks, chilling out and reading."
A "state of the art saferoom" for its clients has also been installed, where deeds and "precious documents" are safely stored on the premises.
"This also sets us apart, as we're the only firm in Orange to have that," Alice Byrnes said.
Occupying the first floor, Cheney Suthers Lawyers is also joined by other local businesses on the ground floor of the new premises, which are Botanica Flora, Movement Evolution Studio, and Parlour-O.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.