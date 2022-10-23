Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jack Wighton stakes claim to be at centre of Mal Meninga's Rugby League World Cup selection headache

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated October 23 2022 - 10:53pm, first published 10:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton scored a double and set-up two more tries in Australia's thrashing of Scotland. Picture Getty Images

All the talk's been about the halves, but it's not just in the playmaking roles that Australia coach Mal Meninga faces a selection headache.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.