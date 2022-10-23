Central Western Daily
Breaking

Woman missing in flood waters near Mudgee

Updated October 23 2022 - 9:46pm, first published 9:08pm
A multi-agency search is underway for a woman missing in flood waters in the state's Central West.

Local News

