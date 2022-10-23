A multi-agency search is underway for a woman missing in flood waters in the state's Central West.
About 11pm on Sunday, October 23, emergency services were called to Cooyal Creek at Gulgong, approximately 30 kilometres north of Mudgee, after reports a vehicle had been swept into flood waters.
The driver, a 45-year-old man, and two male passengers - aged 43 and 26 - escaped the vehicle and made their way to safety.
A third passenger - a woman aged in her 20s - reportedly also got out; however, she remains missing.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District, assisted by the State Emergency Service (SES) and Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) conducted land and water searches. The Toll Rescue Helicopter also attended to assist.
The woman and vehicle have not been located while the three uninjured men have been taken to Mudgee Police Station, where they are assisting with inquiries.
Emergency services remain at the scene with the search to continue on Monday morning.
