People came prepared with umbrellas, raincoats and gum boots, and tractors were on hand in the car parks in case anyone got bogged at the Australian National Field Days, which wrapped up on Saturday.
Although the threat of wet weather did deter some people, field days manager Jayne West said many more still attended the event which hosted just short of 400 stalls.
"The event was affected by the weather forecast, we were pretty lucky considering what the media were promoting with the weather forecast saying 40 millimetres every day, we didn't get that, we only had 2.8 the first day, 7 the second, then 14 over Friday night and Saturday so we missed a lot of it," Mrs West said.
"I think all that forecast prediction and what goes out through the media affects your crowd big time because people hear the weather and say, 'well we're not going, they're saying 40 millimetres today and storms'.
"Our numbers were down every day."
About 28 stalls also pulled out the day before the event either from flood regions or were scared off by the rain.
To see the site operating and know that we're back was fantastic and it was great to see the site full of machinery and people again.- Jayne West
"Some let us know and some didn't," she said.
"Most of them had paid up, some hadn't, some had."
The lower than usual crowd numbers came in what was supposed to be the comeback year for the event following years of drought followed by a shutdown during the pandemic.
"The last one obviously was 2019 and then we were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID," Mrs West said.
However, she said it was still worth going ahead and most events still took place including the sheep dog trials, drone flying, lawn mower races and horse events, with the only thing cancelled being some mowing and baling demonstrations.
This year's feature exhibitor was hemp and Mrs West said they did six talks each day that were well attended.
"To see the site operating and know that we're back was fantastic and it was great to see the site full of machinery and people again," she said.
Although not as much rain as predicted fell during the event, Mrs West said they did what they could to prepare.
"What we did was close off the car park areas before the event, walked them and drove them in gators and cars and anything that looked a bit suspicious we just fenced off and then of course we just closed sections off as we needed to during the event," she said.
"We had a tractor in each car park pulling out any bogged cars.
"On site the site held up pretty well, obviously the sides of the roads are pretty messy this morning," she said on Sunday, "that's because of trucks and loading.
"But during the event we were pretty good, we are extremely lucky that we are the only field day in Australia with every road sealed. That's an investment that the committee made about 30 years ago.
"We've not seen the site like this, the committee that have been here and staff for long time, they are saying that they've never seen it like this.
"We've got a lot of repairs to do out here afterwards because obviously loading trucks and things like this sites are ripping up and bogging up and making a fair mess so there will be a fairly costly damage bill in repairing that, roads, carparks, gateways. Anyway, that's something we will start looking at next week."
Mrs West said there have been some really good reports, and a couple of them reported Thursday as their best day even though numbers were low.
"The people that came on Thursday came for a reason and came to purchase," she said.
"We've already had exhibitors saying they want to come back and they want to increase, I was just talking to a company from Killarney in Queensland and they want to double the size of their site so that's really good feedback when that happens."
This year about 30 per cent of exhibitors were new, with a lot more angled towards lifestyle, home maintenance and small farms, which is an area the field days has been moving more towards as the farming area around Orange and Cabonne changes.
Mrs West said the committee will send out a survey to the exhibitors and visitors in the next few days to get feedback on what they can improve on and the committee will assess everything.
She said they will get ideas from the survey for next year's event, which will run from October 19 to 21.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
