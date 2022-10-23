A woman has been fined and disqualified after she tested positive to methamphetamine during a driving stop in Orange.
Angala Simone Batty, 40, of Newbridge and formerly of Bardia Avenue, Orange, represented herself when she faced Orange Local Court.
"I'm an adult and there's no excuse for it," Batty said.
"I'm an enrolled nurse, I've worked at Bloomfield, I've worked in aged care for 10 years.
"Something happened in my life and I spiralled out of control.
"There's no excuse.
I'm an adult and there's no excuse for it.- Angala Batty
"I'm slowly getting back on track, it's my own fault."
Batty was driving on Kurim Avenue on April 17, 2022, when she was stopped for a random breath test at 4pm.
Batty stopped at the Currong Crescent intersection and returned a positive reading for methamphetamine.
She did not give a statement to the police regarding her drug use.
Magistrate Susan McIntyre said Batty was subject to an Intensive Correction Order at the time of the offence.
"This is the second offence of its type," she said.
"Your honesty is most appreciated in all these circumstances."
Ms McIntyre fined Batty $250 and disqualified her driver's licence for six months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.