Angala Batty said there was no excuse when she faced court for a driving matter

By Court Reporter
Updated October 23 2022 - 10:39pm, first published 8:30pm
Police conducting a drug test. File picture

A woman has been fined and disqualified after she tested positive to methamphetamine during a driving stop in Orange.

