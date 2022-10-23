A man who was caught driving with cannabis in his system was convicted in Orange Local Court.
Alex James Hartigan, 28, of Young Street, told the police that "it's the first time I've had some in a long time," when he was caught on May 25 this year.
According to information tendered in court, Hartigan was driving on Gardiner Road when he was stopped for a random breath test at 11.20am.
He tested negative for alcohol but positive for cannabis so he was arrested.
Magistrate Susan McIntyre noted that Hartigan had a previous driving offence five years ago and was subject to a Community Correction Order, which required him to be of good behaviour, at the time of the offence.
Hartigan represented himself in court.
"At the time I was pulled over for the drug test, things weren't going well for me at the time," Hartigan said.
"I had a joint, I hadn't smoked for nearly four years."
He said he has since obtained full-time employment.
Ms McIntyre convicted Hartigan and fined him $500.
She also disqualified him from holding a driver's licence for six months.
She said the penalties were the minimum fine and minimum disqualification that were available to Hartigan.
