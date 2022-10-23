Central Western Daily
Court

Alex Hartigan disqualified from driving for six months after smoking cannabis

By Court Reporter
October 23 2022 - 8:00am
The man represented himself at Orange courthouse. File picture

A man who was caught driving with cannabis in his system was convicted in Orange Local Court.

